NeuroRX to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2019

WILLMINGTON, Del., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroRX, a phase 3 biopharma company focused on development of NRX-101, an FDA-designated Breakthrough Therapy for Severe Bipolar Depression with Acute Suicidal Ideation, will present a corporate overview at today's H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. In addition to the presentation by Dr. Jonathan C. Javitt, the Company's CEO, the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings.

NeuroRx is developing NRX-101 for the treatment of Severe Bipolar Depression with Acute Suicidal Ideation. Now in FDA phase 3 trials with Breakthrough Therapy Designation. At NeuroRx we believe that Suicide is a Druggable Target.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference



Date: September 9, 2019



Time: 3:00pm Eastern Time



Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

About NRX-101

NRX-101 is a patented, oral, fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, that has shown activity against depression in four clinical studies. NRX-101 has also shown an effect on suicidality in some of these studies. NRX-101 is designed to address severe bipolar depression with suicidal ideation, an indication for which there is no currently approved drug and for which the only FDA-approved treatment remains electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). NeuroRx was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA for this indication in August 2017. In May of 2018 NeuroRx was awarded a Special Protocol Agreement (SPA) by the FDA for the NRX-101 phase 2b/3 trial. In April 2018, NeuroRx received a biomarker letter of support from the FDA, documenting that the company had shared evidence of increased Glx levels associated with oral administration of D-cycloserine, a phenomenon not seen with serotonin-targeted (SSRI). In November 2018, the FDA awarded NeuroRx Breakthrough Therapy designation for NRX-101.

About NeuroRX, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon 30 years of basic science and clinical expertise in the role of N-methyl-Daspartate (NMDA), a receptor that regulates human thought processes, particularly depression and suicidality, as well as PTSD. The company is privately funded and led by former senior executives of Johnson & Johnson, BMS, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly, and Sunovion. NeuroRx's Board of Directors and Advisors includes Hon. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, Department of the U.S. Health and Human Services; Chaim Hurvitz, former President, TEVA International Group; Wayne Pines, former Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, (US Army, Ret.), the 26th US National Security Advisor.

Learn more at www.Neurorxpharma.com

