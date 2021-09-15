Neuros Medical Announces Completion of Enrollment in the QUEST Pivotal Clinical Study for Chronic Post-Amputation Pain

CLEVELAND and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuros Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative high-frequency nerve block technology for patients with intractable post-amputation pain, announced today the completion of enrollment in its pivotal QUEST (High-Fre QUE ncy Nerve Block for Po ST -Amputation Pain) study. QUEST is a 180-subject, randomized, double blinded, active sham controlled clinical trial that is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE). QUEST is designed to assess the safety & effectiveness of the Company's Altius® High-Frequency Nerve Block system to treat intractable post-amputation pain. Post-amputation pain is a significant unmet medical need, as existing treatment options are limited, and consist primarily of opioids and gabapentinoids.

"I wish to thank the QUEST investigators and their clinical research teams for their remarkable work on this study, including challenges in navigating the recent resurgence of Covid cases this summer," said Leonardo Kapural MD PhD, Carolinas Pain Institute and National Principal Investigator of the QUEST study. "I am hopeful that a successful trial result will enable the Altius therapy, with its unique mechanism of action achieved with High-Frequency Nerve Block (HFNB), to become an important treatment option for post-amputation phantom and stump pain."

"We join Dr. Kapural in recognizing the QUEST site clinical research teams for their continued commitment and dedication to both the study as well as to the amputee subjects whom they enrolled," said David Veino, Neuros' Chief Operating Officer. "I also wish to thank our entire Neuros team for a tremendous effort, particularly during the past eighteen months. This is a key milestone in our efforts to develop a promising treatment option for this significant unmet medical need."

About Neuros Medical, Inc.

Neuros Medical, a neuromodulation company, has developed the Altius system for the treatment of chronic post-amputation pain (phantom limb pain and residual limb pain). Altius incorporates the Company's patented platform technology, High-Frequency Nerve Block.

Neuros Medical's technology, originally invented by Drs. Kevin Kilgore and Niloy Bhadra of Case Western Reserve University, delivers a high-frequency electrical signal to sensory nerves in the peripheral nervous system to block the pain signal. The system consists of a nerve cuff electrode (also known as a lead) placed around a peripheral nerve, and an implantable pulse generator (IPG).

Chronic pain is characterized as pain lasting more than 3 months in duration. Post-amputation pain includes both phantom limb and residual limb (or "stump") pain, and impacts nearly one million Americans. There are nearly two million amputees in the U.S. with 185,000 new amputations occurring every year.

For more information, please visit www.neurosmedical.com. Additional information regarding the QUEST IDE study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02221934.

About Amputees and Post-Amputation Pain

Additional information regarding amputees, including post-amputation pain, can be found at the Amputee Coalition (https://www.amputee-coalition.org).

