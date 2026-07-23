Neuros Medical Appoints Thomas Tovello as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran med-tech finance executive brings M&A and capital formation expertise to accelerate commercialization of ALTIUS®

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuros Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company and developer of the ALTIUS® System for the treatment of chronic post-amputation pain, today announced the appointment of Thomas Tovello as Chief Financial Officer.

Tovello joins Neuros Medical from Edwards Lifesciences, where he arrived through the company's acquisition of Endotronix. At Endotronix, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration and played a pivotal role in positioning the company for its acquisition by Edwards.

A seasoned business leader with a proven track record of driving strategic growth across the pharmaceutical and med-tech sectors, Tovello brings deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and financial strategy. Over the course of his career, he has secured significant venture and non-dilutive funding and is known for building high-performing teams and scalable financial systems that support companies through periods of rapid growth.

"Tom is an outstanding addition to the Neuros leadership team," said David Veino, President & Chief Executive Officer of Neuros Medical. "His tremendous experience and background in growth-stage med-tech, combined with his collaborative, thought-partnership style, make him exactly the right leader to help guide our next chapter. As we scale commercial adoption of ALTIUS and expand access for the amputee community, we need a financial leader who understands both the discipline required to build durable systems and the vision required to seize the right strategic moments. Tom has repeatedly delivered on both, and I am thrilled to welcome him to Neuros."

Tovello holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University. He was a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Illinois from 2009 to 2024 (currently on inactive status).

"I am thrilled to join the Neuros Medical team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. The team's dedication to advancing the Altius system and delivering meaningful relief to patients living with chronic pain is truly inspiring. I look forward to working alongside leadership to scale the business, drive operational excellence, and ultimately improve the quality of life for the patients and families we serve," said Tovello.

About the ALTIUS Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System

The ALTIUS System is a patient-controlled, on-demand system that uses Neuros' patented technology to address the underlying cause of post-amputation pain by inhibiting pain signal transmission from the damaged peripheral nerves near the site of amputation to the central nervous system. The system consists of a nerve cuff electrode placed around an affected nerve and an implantable pulse generator (IPG). Patients initiate an on-demand 30-minute treatment session as needed for targeted pain relief.

The ALTIUS System is FDA-approved and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable phantom and residual lower limb post-amputation pain in adult amputees. The ALTIUS System is the only FDA-approved device that provides amputees with patient-controlled, on-demand relief by targeting the nerve pain directly.

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About Neuros Medical, Inc.

There are nearly two million amputees in the U.S., with 300,000 new amputations occurring every year.1 Post-amputation pain includes both phantom limb pain and residual limb pain, and impacts up to 80% of amputees, representing a significant unmet medical need, as existing treatment options are limited and consist primarily of opioids and gabapentinoids.2 Neuros Medical is a privately held company and the maker of the ALTIUS Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System which is FDA-approved and is indicated as an aid in the management of chronic intractable phantom and residual lower limb post-amputation pain in adult amputees. Our mission is to reduce pain and restore life for people suffering with post-amputation pain. We are a passionate team guided by our core values and committed to our patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them.

Our Core Values: Patients First, Team Before Self, Humility, Accountable, Deliver Excellence.

References

1. Prevalence of Limb Loss and Limb Difference in the United States: Implications for Public Policy. Caruso and Harrington 2024 Avelere Report.

2. Erlenwein, J., Diers, M., Ernst, J., Schulz, F., & Petzke, F. (2021). Clinical updates on phantom limb pain. Pain reports, 6(1), e888.

For additional information regarding Neuros Medical, please contact:

Steve Bosrock, Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

www.neurosmedical.com

Tel: 440-951-2565

SOURCE Neuros Medical