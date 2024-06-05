Neuros Medical Strengthens Senior Leadership Team in Preparation for Commercialization of the Altius® System

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuros Medical, Inc., the maker of the Altius® Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System designed for patients with chronic post-amputation pain, today announced the appointment of Zach Stassen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Kirk Ellis, Vice President of U.S. Sales; and Steve Bosrock, Vice President of Marketing.

"I am thrilled to welcome Zach, Kirk, and Steve to the Neuros team and believe their proven track records commercializing disruptive technologies and building successful companies will add significant value to our organization. These experienced teammates join us at a critical time as we expand our commercial team and prepare to launch the Altius® System in the U.S.," said David Veino, President and CEO of Neuros Medical.

Messrs. Stassen, Ellis, and Bosrock bring a combined 65 years of experience in medical devices to the Neuros team and have played pivotal leadership roles in numerous successful product launches and in building companies acquired by Baxter, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Hologic, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, and Royal Philips.

Mr. Stassen brings more than 20 years of finance, operations, and leadership experience to his new role at Neuros Medical. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for ViewRay, Inc., a publicly traded company focused on cancer treatment. Prior to ViewRay, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Bolder Surgical, an innovative, privately held surgical instrument company that was acquired by Hologic. Prior to Bolder Surgical, he held various finance and business development roles at Spectranetics before its acquisition by Royal Philips. Zach holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from Drake University.

Mr. Ellis brings over 25 years of medical device sales and leadership experience developing top-tier commercial teams within transformational medical technology companies to his new role at Neuros Medical. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales for Apollo Endosurgery, a publicly traded company focused on endobariatric procedures that was acquired by Boston Scientific. Prior to Apollo, he served as Vice President of Sales for Relievant Medsystems, a privately held company focused on minimally invasive treatment of low back pain, also acquired by Boston Scientific. Prior to Relievant Medsystems, Kirk held positions of increasing responsibility in sales & sales leadership for Torax Medical (acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and Barrx Medical (acquired by Medtronic). Kirk holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University.

Mr. Bosrock brings 20 years of medical device leadership experience building and leading successful commercial teams and launching disruptive products to his new role at Neuros Medical. He was most recently the Vice President of Marketing and Medical Education for Apollo Endosurgery through the acquisition by Boston Scientific in 2023. Prior to Apollo, he held various commercial leadership roles with small privately held and publicly traded companies including Torax Medical (acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and Synovis Life Technologies (acquired by Baxter). Steve holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree from Boston College.

About the Altius® Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System

The Altius® System is a patient-controlled, on demand system that uses Neuros' patented technology to address the underlying cause of post amputation pain by inhibiting pain signal transmission from the damaged peripheral nerves near the site of amputation to the central nervous system. The system consists of a nerve cuff electrode placed around an affected nerve and an implantable pulse generator (IPG). Patients initiate an on-demand 30-minute treatment session as needed for targeted pain relief.

Caution – Investigational Device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About Neuros Medical, Inc.

There are over two million amputees in the U.S., with an estimated 185,000 new amputations occurring every year. Post-amputation pain includes both phantom limb pain and residual limb pain and impacts nearly one million Americans, representing a significant unmet medical need as existing treatment options are limited and consist primarily of opioids and gabapentinoids. Neuros Medical is a privately held company and the maker of the Altius® Direct Electrical Nerve Stimulation System designed for the treatment of chronic post-amputation pain. Our mission is to reduce pain and restore life for people suffering with post-amputation pain. We are a passionate team guided by our core values and committed to our patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them.

Our Core Values: Patients First, Deliver Excellence, Responsible Ambition, Inspire and Empower.

