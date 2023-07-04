Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market size to grow by USD 1,837.68 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing incidences of neurological disorders is one of the key drivers- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuroscience antibodies and assays market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,837.68 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.44%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is projected to account for 46% of growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for the diagnosis of neurological disorders has stimulated the demand for neuroscience antibodies and assays. For instance, in March 2021, an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 years and older were living with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia. This number could rise to 13.8 million by 2060. Therefore, the high majority of neurological disorders, the rising aging population, high healthcare expenditure on treating neurological diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies for neuro-diagnostic procedures are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Neuroscience Antibodies And Assays Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (Consumables and Instruments), end-user (Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, Academic and research institutes, and Hospital and diagnostic centres), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. A broad range of antibodies, assay kits, and reagents are used in neuroscience assays to find new disease targets, deliver high-throughput screening of clinical compounds, comprehend the mechanism of action, and generate clinically relevant biomarkers. Generally, there are two types of consumables, namely Antibodies and Assay kits, and reagents. Due to the discovery of new potential drug targets, signaling molecules, and structural proteins in the brain, the demand for neuroscience antibodies, antigens, assay kits, and reagents has significantly increased. Also, the growing importance of neuroscience processes and neurodegenerative diseases research and the broad availability of antibodies, assay kits, and reagents will fuel the growth of the consumables segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing incidences of neurological disorders notably drive the neuroscience antibodies and assay market growth. Patients with a broad range of neurological disorders, including epilepsy, stroke, PD, and brain tumors, have a high risk of developing a disability. Among them, PD is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of PD increases from 1% to 4% in the aging population of 60 years to 80 years. Among the geriatric population, the majority of the disease is more common. For instance, In India, stroke, headache disorders, and epilepsy are the highest contributors to neurological disorders burden. Therefore, factors such as the growing incidence and majority of different neurological disorders and the rising demand for treating such disorders to save patients' lives will account for the growth of the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market during the forecast period. Furthermore, treating brain hemorrhage due to stroke and brain tumors is driving the demand for neuroscience antibodies and assays. A stroke can lead to malignant cerebral edema, which leads to inadequate blood flow in September 2021. This increases intracranial pressure and brain shift, causing herniation syndrome and leading to brain death. Such cases add to the demand for the diagnosis of brain injuries. Therefore, the growth in the number of stroke cases is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering the market growth

The high cost of neuroscience antibodies is impeding neuroscience antibodies and assay market growth. Neuroscience antibodies' development cost is notably high and often not compensated for by their sales revenue which is hindering market growth. The average development cost can range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the antibody type. Generally, monoclonal antibodies are the costliest to develop. Various vendors struggle to develop effective annual sales for their research antibodies due to this high cost, and most commercial research antibodies are still polyclonal ones. Additionally, due to the high development cost, some manufacturers forego extensive quality control of their research antibodies, directing to poor research publications that require retraction. Therefore, such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Neuroscience Antibodies And Assays Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Neuroscience Antibodies And Assays Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Neuroscience Antibodies And Assays Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,837.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abcam plc, Abnova Corp., ADx NeuroSciences NV, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosensis Pty Ltd., BMG LABTECH GmbH, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Chemie Brunschwig AG, Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., NSJ Bioreagents, PerkinElmer Inc., Proteintech Group Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

