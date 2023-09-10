Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 46% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuroscience antibodies and assays market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by product (Consumables and Instruments), end-user (Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, Academic and research institutes, and Hospital and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 46% of the global market during the forecast period. The rising need for diagnosing neurological disorders has led to an increased demand for neuroscience antibodies and assays. For instance, as of March 2021, an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 years and older were living with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia, and this figure is projected to reach 13.8 million by 2060. Consequently, the substantial prevalence of neurological disorders, the expanding aging population, significant healthcare expenditures allocated for neurological disease treatments, and favorable refund policies for neuro-diagnostic procedures are anticipated to be key drivers of market growth in the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market

Company Profile:

Abcam plc, Abnova Corp., ADx NeuroSciences NV, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosensis Pty Ltd., BMG LABTECH GmbH, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Chemie Brunschwig AG, Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., NSJ Bioreagents, PerkinElmer Inc., Proteintech Group Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abcam plc - The company offers neuroscience antibodies and assays that include anti-Ki67 antibodies, anti-vimentin antibodies, anti-beta catenin antibodies and anti-BrdU antibodies.

Neuroscience Antibodies And Assays Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market has been segmented by product (Consumables and Instruments), end-user (Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, Academic and research institutes, and Hospital and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. In neuroscience assays, a diverse array of antibodies, assay kits, and reagents find application in the exploration of novel disease targets, enabling high-throughput screening of clinical compounds, gaining insights into the mechanism of action, and the creation of clinically relevant biomarkers.

Neuroscience Antibodies And Assays Market: Driver & Trend:

Recombinant-based engineering is a significant advance in antibody manufacturing techniques, providing chemically defined and highly pure antibodies with several advantages over traditional antibodies is notably driving the market growth. Recombinant antibodies offer a unique advantage as they are monovalent and can be precisely engineered at the genetic level, opening up a range of possibilities not attainable through conventional antibody technologies. Moreover, their production doesn't require hybridomas or involve animals, making them a more ethically sound choice. Consequently, there's a rising demand for recombinant antibodies in neuroscience research. Recent advancements in immunoassay analyzers, including no-wash ELISAs, streamlined assay protocols, and automated systems, have significantly enhanced the efficiency of immunoassay workflows, reducing both time and labour while minimizing human errors. Furthermore, the advent of next-generation microplate readers featuring EDR technology has accelerated assay speed, increased sensitivity, and simplified measurement setup, collectively propelling growth in the global neuroscience antibodies and assays market during the forecast period. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this neuroscience antibodies and assays market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of neuroscience antibodies and assays market vendors.

