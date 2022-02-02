Neuroscience States That 85% of Our Thoughts Are Negative or Redundant, What is the Thing You Are Most Focused on?

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "From Fear to Freedom" is a book about the seven-stage transformation of inner self. Everything and everyone in the entire Universe are governed by the seven Universal Laws. Join SatRah Anuket on a journey of "From Fear to Freedom," as she helps you to discover your ability to choose to focus on the thoughts that fuel your inner fire, or the ones that can calm water and keep you grounded and in your power. Find out how she experienced more freedom by incorporating each of the seven Universal Law's into her life.

Free your mind of limiting beliefs SatRah Anuket

This book is a passage to self-discovery, healing, and transformation. Also, part memoir of how her relationships were one of the most challenging pathways to transformation. These seven laws connect our mind, body and soul. Mastery over these three planes is the ultimate balance.

This book can benefit those who…

have unhealthy attachments to people or things

have difficulty expressing and releasing emotions.

have compulsive thoughts, anxiety, looped thinking

suffer from worry and fear

need to love themselves more

are tired of dating the same person in a different body (toxic energy)

have past traumas, who are doing shadow work, and for so many more!

Editorial Letter Review:

"I kept thinking about when you said, "Even that which we try to hold onto will ultimately leave." Gasp. Gasp. Gasp. Choke. Baaabyyy! I nearly choked on my spit. And when you said, "I am the CEO – the executive decision-maker of this Avatar body I am in," hunty! Me, "I am the CEO and executive decision-maker of this hereya Avatar body!" You couldn't tell me nothing! So, again, kudos to you for shining a light on the darkness many of us want to keep swept under the table or locked in the recesses of our minds…the mental battles we fight and the scars that never get a chance to heal because we don't address them. Thank you for helping me address mine!"

For more information, please visit www.SatrahAnuket.com and watch videos about what is each chapter before you read it. @SatRah_Anuket.

Book available on Amazon.

