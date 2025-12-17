Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman Releases Groundbreaking Podcast Episode With a 9-Year-Old Child

Andrew Huberman's Most Recent Interview on the Punk Rock Sober Podcast Redefines Norms Through an Insightful Multigenerational Conversation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a media landscape obsessed with experts talking to other experts, Andrew Huberman did something quietly revolutionary in a recent podcast episode: He sat down with a nine-year-old child.

A prominent neuroscientist and Stanford School of Medicine professor, Huberman appeared on Tyler Ramsey's podcast, Punk Rock Sober , for a real conversation with Tyler's son, River, about fear, gratitude, addiction, danger, curiosity, and what it actually means to live a meaningful life.

Released on December 15, 2025, the episode delivers high-level insight with humility, respect, and emotional honesty. Tyler is an eccentric abstract artist in recovery, and the podcast's emotional core centers on sobriety — not as abstinence, but as courage.

Huberman shares how the idea of "punk rock sober" reframed recovery for him: that choosing to feel deeply, face fear, and stay present is far more rebellious than numbing out.

For a child listening, the message lands clearly: Bravery isn't about being fearless — it's about showing up anyway.

Other significant moments in the podcast revolve around the biology of fear, the science of gratitude, and the definition of strength. Through a combination of real-life anecdotes and research-based insights, Huberman describes concepts in a way easy enough for a nine-year-old to understand and resonant enough to strike a chord with Tyler's adult podcast listeners.

In a time when children are often excluded from meaningful discourse — or spoken to in slogans — this episode offers a quiet challenge to adults everywhere: What if kids are capable of far more than we assume? What if wisdom doesn't need to be simplified — just humanized?

Huberman didn't just explain the brain to a child.

He showed what it looks like to trust the next generation with truth, and that may be the most punk rock thing of all.

Watch the podcast episode, "Andrew Huberman Gets Real w Tyler's 9-Year-Old Son.," on YouTube here .

About Punk Rock Sober: Punk Rock Sober is a podcast hosted by Tyler Ramsey featuring honest interviews with guests in recovery. It celebrates recovery by interviewing champions of sobriety and normal people who help illuminate the path. Its episodes feature in-depth interviews with professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives across industries who share stories of adversity and triumph.

