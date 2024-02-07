NeuroSense Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Rule

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule") for continued listing.

To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's ordinary shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on February 6, 2024. Therefore, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon said, "Regaining compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement is an important event as we continue to focus on the advancement of PrimeC following the recently announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2b PARADIGM trial. We are looking forward to reporting results from our collaboration with Biogen in the coming weeks, evaluating the impact of PrimeC on neurofilament levels in participants enrolled in PARADIGM."

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

