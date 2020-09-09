NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Results of Clinical Study in ALS

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics, a Biotech company developing PrimeC, a combination drug which aims to slow ALS progression, announced today that PrimeC was safe and well tolerated in the interim analysis of study NST002, a Phase IIa study conducted by Principal Investigator Prof. Vivian Drory in Israel at Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC). Trends toward slowing of disease progression were seen both in ALSFRS-R and Vital Capacity. These trends were noted in the last 3 months of the 6 month study.

The study, containing 15 patients, is scheduled to continue for an additional 6 months.

Alon Ben-Noon, CEO of NeuroSense Therapeutics, added: "We are very encouraged by the interim results and are now preparing for more analyses that may reveal additional layers of observations. We intend to initiate an additional clinical trial by the beginning of 2021 with the new PrimeC advanced formulation." Jeremy Shefner, MD, PhD, Chair of Neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute and advisor to the NeuroSense program, said: "These clinical signals, in conjunction with the very promising preclinical results in multiple ALS models, clearly warrant further investigation in a larger, placebo-controlled study."

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a drug development company founded in 2016, developing ground-breaking oral treatment for ALS patients, as well as for patients suffering from other neurodegenerative diseases.

In pre-clinical studies, PrimeC showed outstanding results, significantly superior to any other outcome seen in this model before.

