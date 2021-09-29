NeuroSense Therapeutics announces the appointment of Mark Leuchtenberger as Chairman of the Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company in the field of CNS, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Leuchtenberger as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Leuchtenberger has over 25 years of experience as a senior executive in the biopharmaceutical industry where he has led companies through private financings and initial public offerings, taken products from IND through to commercialization and achieved M&A exits.

Mark was President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors at several publicly traded companies, among them Chiasma, Acusphere, Inc. and Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (now Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.).

Mr. Leuchtenberger served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Targanta Therapeutics Corporation, where he led the company's initial public offering in 2007 and its acquisition by The Medicines Company in 2009. Mr. Leuchtenberger served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of cancer vaccine company, Therion Biologics Corporation. Prior to Therion, Mr. Leuchtenberger was a senior officer at Biogen Inc., where he led the late-stage development of Avonex and its launch in the United States and subsequently managed North American and international commercial operations as well as business development. He is a director and past chairman of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Board of Directors, and is a past trustee for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Chairman of the Advisory Committee for the Mass Development Emerging Technology Fund. He is a cofounder of Albor Biologics, Inc. and Alvos Therapeutics, Inc. He served as nonexecutive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biologic drugs and novel oncology therapeutics, from May 2014 to April 2015. Mr. Leuchtenberger received his MBA from the Yale School of Management and his BA from Wake Forest University.

Alon Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "I'm excited to welcome Mark to the company's board as our new chairman. Mark has vast experience as an executive board member and chair positions of biotech companies - both private and public. We believe Mark will be an enormous contributor as we continue to develop our growing pipeline for the benefit of patients in need."

Mark Leuchtenberger, NeuroSense's new Chairperson stated: "I am thrilled to be joining a company such as NeuroSense Therapeutics, with its great science and translational research, motivated team and inspiring vision to bring benefit to patients with fatal diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer's. Following a careful due diligence that I conducted with external clinical thought leaders, I am happy to take part in leading the Board of Directors and company's strategy."

As mentioned, Mark will start his new role on October 1, 2021.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. We believe that these diseases, which include ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases, our strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

