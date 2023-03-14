NEUROSENSE THERAPEUTICS LTD. TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK'S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON, TUESDAY, MARCH 21 AND TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM PST and Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend these live events.

The presentations will feature Alon Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer, and Nedira Salzman-Frenkel, VP of Business Development. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in either of these events will need to register using the links below. As a reminder, registration for the live events may be limited but access to the replay after the events will be on The Company's Investor website.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-nrsn-2023-03-21-110000

Tuesday, March 28, 2023: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-nrsn-2023-03-28-100000

About NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

