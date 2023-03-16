NeuroSense Therapeutics to Participate in BIO-Europe Spring

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ferenc Tracik and VP of Business Development Nedira Salzman-Frenkel will participate in the 17th annual BIO-Europe Spring partnering conference on March 20-22, 2023 in Basel, Switzerland.

Dr. Tracik and Ms. Salzman-Frenkel are scheduled to meet with potential strategic partners and collaborators regarding NeuroSense's advancing development pipeline. The Company's lead combination drug PrimeC is in a global Phase 2b study for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with topline results expected H2 2023. Other programs include the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, headed into Phase 2 in H1 2023, and Parkinson's disease now in the pre-clinical phase with biomarker data expected in H1 2023.

BIO-Europe participants interested in meeting with NeuroSense may connect through the partnering system or contact NeuroSense directly at [email protected].

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

