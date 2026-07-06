NeuroSense to Participate in Roth-Hosted KOL Webinar on the Future of ALS Treatment: "A Quest to Outrun ALS"

Featuring renowned ALS expert Prof. Jeremy Shefner, the discussion will address key unmet needs in ALS, trial endpoint design, and PrimeC's path forward

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its participation in a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar hosted by Roth Capital Partners titled "A Quest to Outrun Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)." The webinar will bring together leading experts to discuss the current treatment landscape for ALS, persistent unmet medical needs, and emerging therapeutic approaches with the potential to change the course of the disease.

The live webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, who covers the biotechnology sector. The discussion will feature Professor Jeremy Shefner, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute and Co-Founder of the Northeast ALS Consortium (NEALS), together with Alon Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroSense.

To join the conversation, register in advance here.

The webinar will explore the most pressing questions in ALS drug development today - from the persistent unmet needs that continue to challenge patients and clinicians, to the clinical trial endpoints that may better capture disease progression. The discussion will also examine how NeuroSense's PrimeC is positioned - mechanistically and clinically - relative to the current standard of care, what the pivotal Phase 3 PARAGON study will aim to demonstrate on the path toward potential FDA accelerated approval, and PrimeC's longer-term commercial opportunity within an evolving ALS treatment landscape.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer's disease. The Company's lead product candidate, PrimeC, is a novel oral therapy designed to target multiple key biological pathways underlying disease progression, including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress and dysregulated iron metabolism.

NeuroSense has generated compelling clinical data from its Phase 2b PARADIGM study in ALS, demonstrating meaningful slowing of disease progression. The Company also reported significant biological activity across multiple biomarkers associated with ALS, including microRNAs, supporting PrimeC's multi-target mechanism of action. Notably, long-term follow-up data indicated a meaningful survival benefit, representing a potentially important advancement in the treatment of ALS.

NeuroSense has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (PARAGON) in ALS, which is expected to enroll approximately 300 participants, primarily in the United States.

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About PrimeC

PrimeC, NeuroSense's lead drug candidate, is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a unique fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC is designed to synergistically target several key mechanisms of ALS and AD, that contribute to neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation and impaired ribonucleic acid ("RNA") regulation to potentially inhibit the progression of ALS and AD.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes complete paralysis and death within 2-5 years from diagnosis. Every year, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS in the U.S. alone, with an annual disease burden of $1 billion. The number of people living with ALS is expected to grow by 24% by 2040 in the U.S. and EU.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the planned event, development, regulatory progress and potential commercialization of PrimeC, are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. The future events and trends may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. These risks include the uncertainty regarding the benefits of outcomes and the timing of current and future clinical trials; timing for reporting data, including from the study of PrimeC in Alzheimer's disease; that the study will not be successful; the ability of NeuroSense to remain listed on Nasdaq; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in NeuroSense's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You should not rely on these statements as representing our views in the future. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NeuroSense is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026 and NeuroSense's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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SOURCE NeuroSense