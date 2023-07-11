NeuroSense to Participate in Upcoming ALS Conferences: European Network to Cure ALS & EverythingALS Digital Biomarkers Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will participate in two upcoming conferences that aim to advance treatments and solutions to improve the lives of people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS)

July 12-14, 2023

Barcelona, Spain

NeuroSense's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ferenc Tracik, and VP of R&D, Dr. Shiran Zimri, will participate in the ENCALS conference where researchers, academics, and professionals from around the world gather to share knowledge, ideas, and advancements in their respective ALS fields. NeuroSense aims to create new partnerships at ENCALS, while strengthening our existing connections with the European ALS scientific community.

EverythingALS Digital Biomarkers Summit

July 23-24, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon, VP of BD, Nedira Salzman-Frenkel, and Dr. Zimri, will participate in the EverythingALS Digital Biomarkers Summit: A Meeting of the Minds in ALS. This invitation-only collaboration event for EverythingALS Consortia members aims to share insights, prioritize, and commit to moving the needle on biomarker and clinical trial end point development for ALS via focused workshops with renowned key opinion leaders. EverythingALS is a patient-focused non-profit bringing technological innovations and data science to support efforts, from care to cure, for people with ALS by offering an open-data platform for direct engagement with patients, caregivers, researchers, and drug companies.

"NeuroSense is committed to working in collaboration with the leading minds and organizations on the forefront of advancing toward effective treatments for ALS and to improve the lives of those living with ALS and their families. We look forward to participating in these important upcoming conferences," stated Alon Ben-Noon, CEO of NeuroSense.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

