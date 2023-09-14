NeuroSense to Participate in Upcoming ALS Conferences: PACTALS in Malaysia and NEALS in the U.S.

Company to deliver poster presentation regarding its PARADIGM Phase 2b ALS study at NEALS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, announced today it will participate in the following ALS conferences.

3rd International Pan-Asian Consortium for Treatment and Research in ALS (PACTALS) 2023

September 15-16, 2023

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Attending: Dr. Ferenc Tracik, NeuroSense's Chief Medical Officer



22nd Annual Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (NEALS) Meeting

October 4-6, 2023

Clearwater, Florida, U.S.

Attending: Dr. Shiran Zimri, NeuroSense's VP R&D



NeuroSense will deliver a poster presentation regarding PARADIGM with a focus on the methodologies and biomarkers used in the Phase 2b study.

NeuroSense completed patient enrollment in PARADIGM for its combination drug therapy, PrimeC, and expects to report topline results in Q4 2023. The clinical trial endpoints include assessment of ALS biomarkers, evaluation of clinical efficacy, and improvement in quality of life to demonstrate an attenuation in disease progression. Over 96% of participants who completed the trial chose to continue in the study and be treated with PrimeC through a 12-month open-label extension.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

