NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy Reaches Monumental Milestone of 1.7 Million Treatments in the US

5.5 million adults in the United States treated for depression do not achieve remission with antidepressant medication.1,2,3 By hitting this treatment milestone, NeuroStar demonstrates the need that these depression patients have for an alternative option that gives hope and breaks barriers in the process. In addition to reaching this treatment milestone, NeuroStar recently rolled out the first national television advertising campaign for transcranial magnetic stimulation. This ad campaign is part of the company's investment to educate consumers on this innovative treatment across the U.S.

"There is no greater feeling than to hit this treatment milestone and know that we're continuing to positively impact the lives of our patients and those dealing with depression," said Chris Thatcher, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. "We know from STAR*D that remission rates decline with each antidepressant attempt, moving from 27.5% with a first-line medication treatment down to 6.9% with three prior treatment failures.4,5 As a non-drug option with expanded insurance coverage and availability, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is another tool doctors have at their disposal to transform lives and help patients combat depression."

NeuroStar is also leading the way with clinical research, launching its own adolescent trial, spearheading the largest depression outcomes registry to date, and supporting investigator-initiated trials to develop new research for transcranial magnetic stimulation. NeuroStar will present clinical outcomes and key information at APA's Annual Meeting, including:

Poster Session on Outcomes Registry

NeuroStar's depression outcomes registry, which was launched to further investigate and understand the use of transcranial magnetic stimulation in a clinical setting, has exceeded 1,000 patients in the United States. NeuroStar's registry is projected to grow to 6,000 patients by 2019 — making it one of the largest registries for depression treatment. (Monday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Product Theater on Adolescent Depression

Dr. Ahmed Elmaadawi will present "The Pathway from the Past to the Future in Treatment of Adolescent Depression — TMS as an Option" and discuss the initial clinical findings. Dr. Elmaadawi is an investigator in NeuroStar's randomized, controlled clinical trial to evaluate the acute and long-term effectiveness of the therapy in adolescent and young adult patients ages 12 to 21. (Monday, May 7 at 2 p.m. ET)

"Meet the Experts" Sessions

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy providers will share the latest TMS updates and their experiences with the NeuroStar treatment as part of a panel at the NeuroStar booth. (Sunday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 – 3 p.m. ET; Monday, May 7 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m. ET; Tuesday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET)

Ahmed Elmaadawi, MD, at Behavioral Medical Group Behavioral Health in South Bend, IN

Annie Farley , LPN, Co-owner at TMS Wellness Center in St. Louis, MO

, LPN, Co-owner at TMS Wellness Center in Kalyan Dandala , MD, Chief Medical Officer at Associated Behavioral Health Care in Seattle, WA

Contact Sensing Challenge

NeuroStar is unique among TMS systems in that it provides technology to deliver the right dose to the right location every time to treat depression and maximize the chance of achieving remission. To show that precision is key and to differentiate the benefits of its technology compared to other devices, NeuroStar is conducting a "Contact Sensing Challenge" in its booth during APA. (Sunday, May 6 to Tuesday, May 8)

With more than 1.7 million treatments delivered to date, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy was cleared by the FDA in 2008 as a safe and effective treatment option for adult patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who have not seen success with at least one antidepressant medication. The non-drug, non-invasive treatment uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression. It is not electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and is free from side effects often associated with antidepressants and ECT.6 NeuroStar is backed with the most clinical studies for TMS in depression and has proven efficacy for patients with MDD.7,8,9

Visit www.NeuroStar.com for more information about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

About NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy is the established leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the #1 physician-preferred TMS treatment for patients with MDD, and is available in 49 states in the United States.

NeuroStar is widely reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare. In addition, there are programs in place, such as NeuroStar Reimbursement Support, to help patients and providers obtain coverage and reimbursement for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar TMS System were four times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.0173; odds ratio = 4.05).8 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Neuronetics' flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system. For more information, please visit www.neurostar.com.

1 Kessler RC, et al. JAMA, (2003)

2 https://factfinder.census.gov/faces/nav/jsf/pages/index.xhtml, accessed 1/16/2018

3 Gaynes BN et al., Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine 2008;75(1):57-66

4 Trivedi MH, et. al. (2006). Am J Psychiatry, 163(1):28-40.

5 McGrath PJ, et. al. (2006). Am J Psychiatry, 163(9):1531-1541.

6 Janicak PG, et al. J Clin Psychiatry, (2008)

7 Carpenter LL, et al. Depress Anxiety, (2012)

8 George MS, et al. Arch Gen Psychiatry, (2010)

9 O'Reardon JP, et al. Biological Psychiatry, (2007)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurostar-advanced-therapy-reaches-monumental-milestone-of-1-7-million-treatments-in-the-us-300643155.html

SOURCE NeuroStar Advanced Therapy

Related Links

http://www.neurostar.com

