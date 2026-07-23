NeuroStim TMS Surpasses 300,000 Treatment Sessions, including 10,000 Sessions Delivered Through One-Day TMS™

SEATTLE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroStim TMS ("NeuroStim"), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy, today announced that it has surpassed 300,000 TMS treatment sessions delivered across its network of 17 treatment centers, including more than 10,000 One-Day TMS™ sessions. The milestone reflects more than eight years of clinical experience delivering FDA-cleared TMS Therapy and places NeuroStim among the nation's most experienced independent TMS providers by cumulative treatment volume.

NeuroStim One-Day TMS Treatment NeuroStim TMS Centers | Washington, Arizona, Minnesota

Since opening its first clinic in early 2018, NeuroStim has helped thousands of patients access non-invasive, evidence-based treatment options for depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, and related mental health conditions.

The milestone follows the successful launch of One-Day TMS™, NeuroStim's accelerated treatment protocol that allows eligible patients to complete a full therapeutic course of TMS in a single day. One-Day TMS™ was developed based on the findings from the ONE-D clinical study designed and co-published by NeuroStim that evaluated the safety and feasibility of delivering 20 TMS treatment sessions in a single day. The study demonstrated response rates exceeding 90% across all primary outcome measures, with remission rates exceeding 70% on three of the four clinical rating scales and durable clinical benefits sustained through 6 months.

As the first provider to bring One-Day TMS™ into commercial practice, NeuroStim continues to expand access to this treatment option for eligible patients. The protocol is offered following provider evaluation and is designed to dramatically reduce the time commitment traditionally required for treatment. Since its introduction, demand for One-Day TMS™ has continued to grow as patients seek effective alternatives to traditional antidepressant therapies.

"Accelerated TMS has the potential to remove one of the greatest barriers to treatment—time," said Tasha Morris, MD, Chief Medical Officer of NeuroStim TMS. "For many patients, completing treatment in a single day makes an evidence-based therapy feasible when a traditional six-week treatment schedule simply isn't."

"Every milestone we reach reflects the patients who have trusted us with their care," said Walt Guidice, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroStim TMS. "Surpassing 300,000 treatment sessions and 10,000 One-Day TMS™ procedures reflects both the growing acceptance of TMS Therapy and our ongoing commitment to expanding access, innovation, and patient outcomes. We remain focused on delivering the highest standard of care while continuing to advance what's possible in neuromodulation."

While 300,000 treatment sessions represents a significant milestone for the company, NeuroStim believes the most meaningful measure of success is the thousands of patients whose lives have been positively impacted through treatment. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding its clinical footprint while investing in research and innovation that make advanced mental healthcare more accessible to patients across the country.

About NeuroStim TMS

NeuroStim TMS is a leading national provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy and an active research center advancing the science of neuromodulation. Founded in 2018, and staffed by experts from top-tier institutions such as Harvard, Columbia, Mayo Clinic, UCLA and more, NeuroStim operates 17 treatment centers across Washington, Arizona, and Minnesota and specializes exclusively in TMS Therapy. The company is committed to expanding access to evidence-based mental healthcare through clinical excellence, research, and patient-centered innovation.

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SOURCE NeuroStim TMS