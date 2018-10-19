Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2030 Featuring 400+ Companies/Organisations

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Neurostimulation Devices Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Neurostimulation Devices Market (2nd Edition), 2018-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for neurostimulation devices. The focus of this study is on invasive neurostimulation devices, such as devices for spinal cord stimulation (SCS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), spinal nerve stimulation (SNS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), other cranial nerve stimulation (Other CNS) and other variants of neurostimulation devices.

The National Academy of Medicine indicates that as many as 100 million people in the US suffer from some form of pain, which has been shown to be associated with a socioeconomic burden of around USD 600 billion per year, in treatment costs and lost productivity. Further, it has been estimated that nearly 1 million people in America suffer from Parkinson's disease, with approximately 60,000 new patients being diagnosed every year.

Over the past few decades, the prevalence of such chronic disorders has grown at an alarming rate. In fact, a recent World Health Organization's Global Burden of Disease study recognized these chronic conditions as one of the leading causes of deteriorating public health in the world. Such clinical conditions have often been shown to result in serious physical, cognitive and psychosocial consequences in patients. This indicates an urgent need for novel and effective treatment methods as the drawbacks of existing treatment options (such as high risk of addiction/abuse associated with long-term use of oral opioids, and complications due to complex surgical procedures) are substantial.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential growth opportunities for neurostimulation devices. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2018-2030.



The report provides sales forecasts for the overall neurostimulation devices market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type neurostimulation devices (SCS, DBS, VNS, and other types), indication (chronic pain, dystonia, epilepsy, essential tremor, heart failure, major depressive disorder, Parkinson's disease, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, sleep apnea), MRI compatibility (MRI compatible and MRI non-compatible), and the geographical distribution of the market (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, China, and Japan).



In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape For Medical Devices



5. Current Market Landscape



6. Spinal Cord Stimulation



7. Deep Brain Stimulation



8. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation



9. Brand Positioning Analysis



10. Patent Analysis



11. Clinical Trial Analysis



12. Collaborations And Partnerships



13. Funding And Investment Analysis



14. Market Forecast



15. Future Growth Opportunities



16. Executive Insights



17. Appendix 1: List Of Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices



18. Appendix 2: Tabulated Data



19. Appendix 3: List Of Companies And Organizations



