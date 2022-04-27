Neurostimulation Devices Market Size Worth $14.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neurostimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as migraine and epilepsy, due to unhealthy diets & lifestyle, and rising geriatric population across the globe are expected to be the major growth-driving factors for the market. On the other hand, adverse effects and risks associated with neurostimulation devices and stringent regulations regarding product approval are expected to hamper the market growth to some extent. The increasing incidence of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) is another key factor supporting the market development.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

North America is estimated to dominate the global market over the forecast period due to the rising product demand as an add-on therapy and high disposable income & patient awareness levels.

The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of target diseases, such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and incontinence, are expected to drive the market growth further.

The spinal cord stimulation product segment led the market in 2021 as these devices were the prime neurostimulation products to be commercialized.

Pain management was the dominant application segment in 2021, in terms of revenue share, due to the high prevalence of chronic pain disorders and extensive product usage for pain management.

New product and technological developments are the key business strategies followed by most of the market players.

Read 102-page market research report, "Neurostimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pain Management, Parkinson's Disease), By Product (Spinal Cord Stimulator, Gastric Electric Stimulator), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Growth & Trends

Manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to develop new products with advanced technology, such as MRI safety-incorporated devices by Medtronic Inc. and minimally invasive transdermal neuromodulation technology by Neurowave Medical Technologies. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2022 to 2030 on account of the rising healthcare expenditures and rapid economic growth in emerging countries, such as India and China. The presence of unmet medical needs and untapped markets are also boosting the market growth in the region. Moreover, changing lifestyles and eating habits resulting in various lifestyle-related diseases will contribute to the regional market growth. The growing cases of RTAs and resultant nerve injuries, which require neurostimulation postoperatively, are also likely to boost the product demand.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global neurostimulation devices market based on product, application, and region:

Neurostimulation Devices Market - Product Outlook (Volume, 000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Neurostimulation Devices Market - Application Outlook (Volume, 000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson's Disease

Others

Neurostimulation Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, 000 Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Neurostimulation Devices Market

Medtronic PLC

Cyberonics

Boston Scientific Corp.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Nevro Corp.

