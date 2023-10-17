Neurostimulation Devices Market to grow by USD 6.25 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow by USD 6.25 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (pain management, urinary and fecal incontinence, parkinsons disease, epilepsy, and others), product (implantable neurostimulation devices and external neurostimulation devices), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest contributor of revenue to the neurostimulation devices market. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurostimulation Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, Axonics Inc., Bayer AG, Bioinduction Ltd, Boston Scientific Corp., electroCore Inc., EndoStim Inc, Integer Holdings Corp., LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., NEURONETICS Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corp., Parasym, Perflow Medical Ltd., Soterix Medical Inc., and Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers neurostimulation devices such as Proclaim SCS system.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the pain management segment will be significant during the forecast period. As these devices help to treat neuropathic pain, the demand for neurostimulation devices is increasing.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders

Increasing number of initiatives to increase awareness of and access to neurological healthcare

The rapid increase in the geriatric population

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is a key factor driving market growth. Neuropathic pain is one of the most common and untreated forms of chronic pain. About 1.4% of the population in the United States and Europe suffers from some degree of neuropathic pain.

Several public and private organizations are taking the initiative to promote awareness and improve access to healthcare for patients with neurological disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO) works with partners and stakeholders to improve access to healthcare for people with epilepsy. The Mental Health Innovation Network (MHIN) aims to improve access to treatment for epileptic patients and increase awareness to reduce stigma.

Major Trend

Expanding indications of neurostimulation devices is a major trend in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download FREE sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The gastrointestinal (GI) diseases therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.07 billion at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2022 and 2027.

The inflammatory bowel disease market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,687.43 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio