Neurostimulation Devices Market Worth $ 27.73 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Overview

The increasing geriatric population across the globe and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as migraine and epilepsy are majorly boosting the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices Market. Neurostimulation Devices are used in the treatment of movement disorders, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, and depression for therapeutic purposes. Additionally, the introduction of advanced technology in the healthcare sector is another factor contributing to the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices Market.

The major players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Cochlear, Ltd., Medtronic, Plc, NDI Medical, LLC, MED-EL., Cyberonics, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc..

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Neurostimulation Devices Market On the basis of Devices Type, Application, and Geography.

Neurostimulation Devices Market by Devices Type

Implantable Devices



Vagus Nerve Stimulators



Spinal Cord Stimulators



Deep Brain Stimulators



Gastric Electric Stimulators



Others



External Devices



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)



Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)



Others

Neurostimulation Devices Market by Application

Parkinson's Disease



Epilepsy



Depression



Dystonia



Pain Management



Others

Neurostimulation Devices Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

