Neurosurgeon Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol Launches ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine in Los Angeles

World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, recipient of neurosurgery's highest honor and founder of the globally recognized Neurosurgical Atlas, announces the opening of ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine in Los Angeles. The new practice brings Dr. Cohen-Gadol's pioneering minimally invasive techniques and unparalleled surgical expertise to patients in Los Angeles and around the world.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol (Dr. Cohen), one of the most distinguished neurosurgeons in the world, has launched the ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine in Los Angeles, California. The new practice offers patients access to groundbreaking surgical care for complex brain and spine conditions, delivered by a physician whose career has been defined by innovation, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to patient outcomes.

Dr. Cohen is a pioneer in developing techniques to remove the most complex tumors through small or no incisions. His unique techniques preserve normal brain and spinal cord during surgery, providing unmatched safety and fast recovery. His passion for uncompromising excellence provides unmatched outcomes for his patients.

Dr. Cohen has performed more than 7,500 complex brain surgeries throughout his career—more than any other single surgeon in the United States. His extensive surgical documentation has contributed to the Neurosurgical Atlas, an educational resource he founded that is widely regarded as the "bible of neurosurgery" and is used by more than 70,000 physicians and surgeons worldwide for patient care.

In recognition of his pioneering contributions to the field, Dr. Cohen received the prestigious Vilhelm Magnus Medal from the Scandinavian Neurosurgical Society—often referred to as the Nobel Prize in Neurosurgery. He is one of only 13 recipients in the medal's history, an honor that underscores his singular impact on advancing brain surgery techniques that have transformed patient outcomes worldwide.

At ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine, Dr. Cohen-Gadol specializes in the surgical treatment of complex neurosurgical conditions including brain tumors (gliomas, meningiomas, pituitary adenomas, acoustic neuromas, craniopharyngiomas, chordomas, and skull base lesions), cerebral aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, trigeminal neuralgia, and hemifacial spasm. His expertise extends to treating conditions once considered inoperable, offering hope to patients who have been told there are no surgical options.

Dr. Cohen has pioneered more than 40 minimally invasive surgical techniques that have reshaped how neurosurgeons approach complex cases globally. His innovations include fluorescence-guided brain tumor surgery, endoscopic skull base approaches, and awake brain mapping techniques that protect normal brain tissue and preserve patient function during surgery.

"The pursuit of technical excellence in neurosurgery is a passion, not a job," says Dr. Cohen. "My philosophy has always been to do the best anyone can, rather than the best I can. At ATLAS Institute, we are committed to providing patients with surgical outcomes that are not possible elsewhere, treating every patient as if they were a member of my own family."

The practice is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Saint John's Health Center, providing patients access to world-class hospital facilities. Dr. Cohen alsoholds positions as Associate Editor-in-Chief of Neurosurgical Focus (Journal of Neurosurgery) and Board Member and Feature Editor of World Neurosurgery Journal.

Patients throughout the United States and around the world seek Dr. Cohen's expertise, including many who come to him for expert second opinions on complex cases. His practice welcomes patients facing challenging diagnoses and those seeking the highest level of neurosurgical care available.

More About Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol

Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol received his undergraduate degree in bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego, and his medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, graduating with highest distinction. He completed his neurosurgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, followed by advanced fellowship training in epilepsy surgery at Yale University and skull base/cerebrovascular surgery at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences. He also holds a Master's degree in Clinical Research from Mayo Clinic Graduate School and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Throughout his career, Dr. Cohen has published more than 600 peer-reviewed papers in respected medical journals and has served on the board of directors of the American Association of Neurosurgeons (AANS) and the Society of Neurological Surgeons (SNS). He is a member of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Before relocating to Los Angeles, Dr. Cohen practiced for 20 years at Indiana University, where he received the Healthcare Hero of the Year award from the state of Indiana for his advancements in healthcare.

Dr. Cohen-Gadol is also the founder of AtlasGPT, an artificial intelligence platform specifically engineered for decision-making in all 35 specialties of medicine that outperforms general AI models in clinical accuracy and surgical planning.

For more information about Atlas Institute of Brain & Spine or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.atlasneurosurgeryinstitute.com .

