Neurotech Solutions Debuts MOXOedu Attention Assessment at ASU+GSV Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotech Solutions continues to revolutionize attentional analytics with MOXOedu, a cloud-based tool that has been calibrated for assessing and profiling human attention. With this year's theme being "Brave New World", it is only fitting that Neurotech Solutions announced they are expanding attentional profiling beyond the clinical realm and into the educational domain and launching the only assessment that can provide a full attentional profile of each learner.

"We are excited to announce the MOXOedu assessment here at ASU+GSV , which takes our proven technology from the ADHD diagnosis domain to the field of learning and education with a precise and scientifically proven way to assess the attentional profile of each learner" says Dr. Jacob (Yaki) Dayan, CEO Neurotech Solutions. "Attention is at the heart of all learning processes, and our ability to make that information accessible and clear both to the educator and to the learner paves the way to design a learning environment that promotes the academic and social success of all learners."

Applying their experience and knowledge accumulated from running over 750,000 MOXO d-CPT assessments, Neurotech Solutions has created the optimal tool for identifying attentional profiles for each learner, thereby empowering educators to better support learners and paving the way to creating a classroom environment in which each and every learner gets a chance to succeed.

The assessment can be done in person or remotely and allows for easy onboarding and implementation at scale. Educators, guidance counselors and heads of schools receive individualized, easy to understand reports that indicate each learner's attentional behaviors in comparison to a large age and gender matched baseline population.

Jessica Yarmolovsky, Head of Research and Data Analytics, Neurotech Solutions, explains: "for MOXOedu we created a new baseline that is representative of the general population, made up of over 100,000 assessments. The baseline sample was chosen from our database of over 750,000 tests, utilizing stratified random sampling to ensure that this baseline best represents the general population."

As schools using personalized-learning approaches continue to make greater gains in math and reading, reduce dropout rates, and achieve higher grade averages, it is no surprise that personalized adaptive learning and social-emotional learning (SEL) are a high priority for teachers and education specialists. Designing a class-wide curriculum that can allow each learner to thrive is a daunting task at best. That's where MOXOedu comes in.

"An attentional assessment such as MOXOedu is long overdue" says Michael Spencer, CEO and Founder of Global Expansion Strategies. "There has been tremendous demand for a tool that provides educators with the attentional profile of learners, especially from virtual school operators that are constantly seeking new tools to enable them to better tailor personalized learning programs."

About Neurotech Solutions

Neurotech Solutions was founded in 2010 with the vision of providing new, modern solutions for attentional profiling. With the experience and knowledge resulting from running over 750k MOXO assessments worldwide and hundreds of peer-reviewed research publications and academic studies, Neurotech Solutions is expanding attentional profiling beyond the clinical realm, and into the educational realm.

As a company with social impact values, we aim to help millions of learners unlock their potential through providing unique attentional profiles for each learner - vital information that is imperative to creating appropriate and effective PLPs and SEL programs.

https://www.neurotech-solutions.com/

