Neurotechnology Iris Recognition Algorithms Among Top Rankings in NIST IREX IX Evaluation

"Once again the NIST IREX evaluation proved that our ongoing improvements in both accuracy and speed provide our customers with the best-performance solutions for real-time iris recognition biometric systems at any scale," said Dr. Justas Kranauskas, head of the biometric research department for Neurotechnology.

The only vendor to achieve higher accuracy results in this latest IREX evaluation processes iris images seven times slower, creates a roughly two-and-a-half times larger template and matches irises two times slower than Neurotechnology's VeriEye and MegaMatcher iris recognition algorithm in a verification scenario. In an identification scenario, the MegaMatcher Accelerator iris matching algorithm from Neurotechnology was 50 to 1000 times faster than any other algorithm in the top accuracy range.

Neurotechnology submitted top performing iris recognition algorithms in 2009, 2012 and 2013 IREX evaluations. For IREX IX, NIST evaluated 46 iris recognition algorithms from 13 commercial and research institutions in a large-scale identification task. As in past evaluations, Neurotechnology's algorithms continue to be among the most accurate for iris recognition while also being the fastest by a wide margin.

Also Neurotechnology has consistently achieved industry-leading results from NIST for fingerprint algorithms. In the latest MINEX III evaluation, Neurotechnology's fingerprint template generator algorithm ranked first in the interoperability category and the fingerprint matching algorithm ranked second. When combined, the two offer the most accurate, highspeed fingerprint recognition system.

Neurotechnology offers a full line of products for iris (VeriEye), fingerprint (VeriFinger), face (VeriLook) and voice (VeriSpeak) modalities as well as MegaMatcher SDK multibiometric technology, which includes all modalities in any combination. For very large, national-scale applications the company also offers turnkey solutions, including MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher Accelerator in Extreme, Extended, Standard and Development editions.

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural network (DNN) and other AI-related technologies. The company offers a range of products for biometric fingerprint, face, iris, palmprint and voice identification as well as AI, computer vision, object recognition and robotics. Drawing from years of academic research in the fields of neuroinformatics, image processing and pattern recognition, Neurotechnology was founded in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania and released its first fingerprint identification system in 1991. Since that time the company has released more than 130 products and version upgrades. More than 3000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products, with millions of customer installations worldwide. Neurotechnology's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX and IREX.

