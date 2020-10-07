Neurotechnology Launches StockGeist.ai, a New Platform that Enables Users to Monitor in Real-Time Hundreds of Publicly Traded Companies

"With StockGeist.ai, you can quickly feel the spirit of the most recent developments in the business world," said Dr. Vytautas Abramavicius, StockGeist.ai team lead from Neurotechnology . "Our web platform aggregates a tremendous amount of data from various media and social media sources. Using modern deep learning-based NLP (Natural Language Processing) models, StockGeist.ai allows users to derive meaningful insights from noisy data. It reflects our best efforts to bring this information to investors and traders in an intuitive and efficient way, so they can make faster decisions regarding stocks of interest."

StockGeist.ai provides key information users need to know on the companies of their choice, including:

Ranking: See the top 5 companies receiving the most attention in social media. Next to a ticker, the user can see the number of messages relating to that company and track the changes in its ranking.

Watchlist: Build interactive charts from a selected set of tickers. For each ticker on the watchlist, the platform plots the total number of social media posts, cumulative message count, message ratio and positivity index.

News Timeline: Create timelines of the public news related to a company of the user's choice, including summaries of the most recent news. News stories are labeled by their sentiment as either positive, negative or neutral. StockGeist also offers a unique feature for displaying in color the sentiment span within the news summaries.

Social Sentiment: Select a timeframe (5 minutes / hour / day) to see distribution plots of the social sentiment in the posts received within that timeframe. Two categories of informative and emotional messages are shown as separate plots.

Wordcloud: Generate a wordcloud containing the most frequently encountered keyword pairs in social media will help the user quickly get a general idea of what the news is all about.

Fundamentals: Gather important, relevant data on the fundamentals as well as general information on the company selected.

For more information about StockGeist.ai, please visit: www.stockgeist.ai.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing.

