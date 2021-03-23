Neurotechnology Makes Significant Enhancements to MegaMatcher ABIS Turnkey Biometric Solution

"At Neurotechnology we believe that reliability, efficiency and usability are the cornerstones of any biometric-based identity management solution," said Denis Kacan, MegaMatcher ABIS product manager for Neurotechnology. "MegaMatcher ABIS has been used in many large projects around the world, and in working with customers and partners, we have gathered valuable feedback. We have incorporated this real-world, experiential knowledge into the major technological and usability improvements in version 12.1, enhancing the overall user experience of enrollment, identity management and deduplication as well as providing new administrative operations."

MegaMatcher ABIS can be used for enrollment, identity management, deduplication, adjudication and more, making it ideal for government projects (civil identification, voter registration, homeland security, law enforcement, social services) as well as commercial applications. It is a ready-to-use, turnkey solution or it can be customized to address specific needs.

The algorithms in MegaMatcher ABIS, which are used in Neurotechnology's entire MegaMatcher product line, have been proven in large-scale biometric projects worldwide and continue to achieve top rankings for accuracy in the latest independent evaluations – including the first place in both NIST MINEX III and NIST PFT III, second place in NIST IREX 10, first place in FVC-onGoing fingerprint and palmprint verification.

The latest enhancements in MegaMatcher ABIS include:

Algorithm accuracy and speed – Algorithms provide significantly higher recognition accuracy across fingerprint, face and iris modalities, all of which can be used alone or in combination for fast and reliable identification. The MegaMatcher ABIS matching is based on MegaMatcher Accelerator which is able achieve up to 1.2 billion fingerprints, faces or irises per second on single server, and for even greater speed, a cluster of MegaMatcher Accelerators can be used.

Liveness detection – New face and fingerprint liveness detection helps prevent fraud attacks. A single image is enough to determine whether a person is real or not.

Biometric data quality assessment – Enhancements include proprietary fingerprint quality assessment algorithms that detect incorrectly scanned slap fingerprint images (such as only finger tips, wrong hand or thumbs in a 4-4-2 scenario), improved overall face detection and facial feature points detection. The latest version also includes integrated NFIQ 2.0 standards support.

Multiple galleries – Identities can now be organized into separate and isolated galleries. This opens up a wide range of new possibilities, such as segregating identities by certain attributes (e.g. country, agency) and building watchlists with a custom business logic. Each gallery may have an individual access policy, allowing a single ABIS to serve multiple agencies at a time.

Biometric matching – The new MegaMatcher ABIS includes extended capabilities for biometric matching:

Detection of anomalous matches. Normally, in order to claim true identity, all biometric modalities must meet certain matching requirements. The latest ABIS version includes the ability to detect anomalous matches when at least one biometric modality does not meet certain expectations.

Normally, in order to claim true identity, all biometric modalities must meet certain matching requirements. The latest ABIS version includes the ability to detect anomalous matches when at least one biometric modality does not meet certain expectations. Greater flexibility in defining matches. The new version offers the ability to choose between multiple matching strategies, including whether fused (multi-modal) or single modality-based matching scores must be met.

The new version offers the ability to choose between multiple matching strategies, including whether fused (multi-modal) or single modality-based matching scores must be met. More robust search capabilities. The ABIS is now capable of conducting a full search ignoring biometric positions. For example, each individual matching operation may be executed with a unique parameter list, such as matching mode, matching thresholds, full search or maximum result count, among others.

Enrollment improvements – Usually the biometric enrollment process has to be adapted to a certain use case and the given environment. MegaMatcher ABIS simplifies this process, allowing the system user to tune biometric capturing process, control quality assessment and ICAO compliance.

New identity management experience – The identity register is now even more informative and easier to use. System users can clearly see the lifecycle activities of each identity (i.e. enrollment, update and removal) and quickly access all related biometric matching operations. Additionally, Identity Register provides access to all associated duplicates.

New deduplication experience – Deduplication is a cornerstone process helping to maintain the identity registry in a clean and correct state. The deduplication user experience was redesigned to bring all key steps – including data registration, exception handling and result analysis – into a single workspace.

System administration enhancements – The administrative toolset was enriched with key system metrics and statistics that provide a clear picture of system behavior and increase the level of transparency. The dashboard now provides shortcuts to the most important system data. A new centrally managed biometric capturing process enables system administrators to define common biometric capturing rules and apply them to all client workstations from the administrative panel. This includes quality assessment, ICAO compliance and configuration of biometric devices.

MegaMatcher ABIS and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. A free 30-day trial is available and, as with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version is a free upgrade for existing customers. For more information go to www.neurotechnology.com.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing. For more information, visit www.neurotechnology.com.

