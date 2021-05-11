Neurotechnology Releases New Version of StockGeist.ai Platform for Real-Time Monitoring of Publicly Traded Companies

StockGeist is a web-based platform that uses deep learning models to provide a convenient, real-time monitor of the sentiment and context behind developments in the stock market as reflected in the media and social media. StockGeist.ai's intuitive interface lets users quickly build customized watchlists with companies of interest to observe the dynamics in their rankings and track other up-to-date information.

"With StockGeist.ai, you can quickly feel the spirit of the most recent developments in the business world."

"With StockGeist.ai, you can quickly feel the spirit of the most recent developments in the business world," said Dr. Vytautas Abramavicius, StockGeist.ai team lead from Neurotechnology. "Our web platform aggregates a tremendous amount of data from various media and social media sources. Using modern deep learning-based NLP (Natural Language Processing) models, StockGeist.ai allows users to derive meaningful insights from noisy data. It reflects our best efforts to bring this information to investors and traders in an intuitive and efficient way, so they can make faster decisions regarding stocks of interest," Abramavicius added.

StockGeist.ai was first released as a free-to-use platform on October 7, 2020. Since then, a number of new features have been added:

Account registration and personal profile. The original version of StockGeist.ai did not support personal profiles. Now users can create an account, control their purchases and personal information and keep their personal watchlist synchronized across all devices.

The original version of StockGeist.ai did not support personal profiles. Now users can create an account, control their purchases and personal information and keep their personal watchlist synchronized across all devices. User tiers and flexible pricing. With this release, StockGeist.ai introduces a new scheme of user tiers that allow users to pay only for the features they really need, such as the interactive dashboard or the REST API. Users can also choose between three different tiers for accessing the dashboard. For the API calls, StockGeist.ai now has a credit-based pricing system that enables users to easily calculate their actual querying costs in credits and purchase the necessary amount.

With this release, StockGeist.ai introduces a new scheme of user tiers that allow users to pay only for the features they really need, such as the interactive dashboard or the REST API. Users can also choose between three different tiers for accessing the dashboard. For the API calls, StockGeist.ai now has a credit-based pricing system that enables users to easily calculate their actual querying costs in credits and purchase the necessary amount. Constantly updated list of healthcare, technology and S&P 500 stocks. Originally, StockGeist.ai had a fixed list of the stocks being tracked. Now, in order to better track the rapidly changing landscape of the technology, healthcare and biotechnology sectors, the new version updates stock lists every day, with delisted companies removed and new companies added after IPO.

Originally, StockGeist.ai had a fixed list of the stocks being tracked. Now, in order to better track the rapidly changing landscape of the technology, healthcare and biotechnology sectors, the new version updates stock lists every day, with delisted companies removed and new companies added after IPO. REST API for developers who wish to harness the full power of StockGeist.ai data. With algorithmic trading getting more and more popular, Neurotechnology has given developers an opportunity to access StockGeist's data programmatically through their REST API. Now developers can obtain comprehensive sentiment data about their favorite stocks and much more by querying the API and can easily incorporate this information into their own projects.

With algorithmic trading getting more and more popular, Neurotechnology has given developers an opportunity to access StockGeist's data programmatically through their REST API. Now developers can obtain comprehensive sentiment data about their favorite stocks and much more by querying the API and can easily incorporate this information into their own projects. Updated and faster dashboard. Behind the scenes, the company has also greatly improved the reliability and speed of the StockGeist.ai dashboard to improve the interactive user experience.

For more information about StockGeist.ai, please visit: www.stockgeist.ai.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT, IREX and FVC-onGoing.

SOURCE Neurotechnology