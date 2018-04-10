Neurotechnology Tops Latest MINEX III Results in PIV Interoperability and Accuracy

Out of all the compliant matching algorithms, Neurotechnology ranked second with only 0.00001 difference from the top provider for Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Level 1 criteria. It also outperformed that provider by more than 1.3 times for PIV Level 2 criteria, and Neurotechnology's matcher was 2.7 times faster. In native performance, when the generator and matcher are used in tandem, Neurotechnology is the most accurate of all MINEX-compliant providers.

"With this MINEX result, Neurotechnology becomes the top provider of template-generator software in a cross-vendor or cross-version interoperable environment," said Dr. Justas Kranauskas, head of the biometric research department for Neurotechnology. "It also consolidates Neurotechnology's position as the provider of choice for both interoperable and native fingerprint matching environments."

While topping categories in both interoperability and accuracy, Neurotechnology also adds the third component: speed. Among the top six most interoperable MINEX III-compliant template generator and matcher pairs, Neurotechnology's matcher is easily the fastest, with remaining providers being at least 6x and 1.8x higher for PIV Level 1 interoperability and PIV Level 2 accuracy specification criteria respectively.

These rankings (for Neurotechnology+0108) also speak to other applications within the Neurotechnology offering. Neurotechnology+0204 matcher performs 1.25x better when pairing its Neurotechnology+0204 probe with the Neurotechnology+0108 gallery templates. Interoperability, then, is enhanced not only with other vendors, but also within the different versions of Neurotechnology software.

"We are very proud of our talented team and happy to see their hard work being recognized," added Kranauskas.

Neurotechnology offers a full line of MegaMatcher multibiometric products for fingerprint (VeriFinger), face (VeriLook), eye iris (VeriEye) and voice (VeriSpeak) modalities. MegaMatcher SDK includes all these modalities. For very large, national-scale applications they offer MegaMatcher Accelerator in Extreme, Extended, Standard and Development editions.

The entire Neurotechnology biometric product line can be purchased from Neurotechnology and through distributors worldwide. For more information, go to www.neurotechnology.com.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural network (DNN) and other AI-related technologies. The company offers a range of products for biometric fingerprint, face, iris, palmprint and voice identification as well as AI, computer vision, object recognition and robotics. Drawing from years of academic research in the fields of neuroinformatics, image processing and pattern recognition, Neurotechnology was founded in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania and released its first fingerprint identification system in 1991. Since that time the company has released more than 130 products and version upgrades. More than 3000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products, with millions of customer installations worldwide. Neurotechnology's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX and IREX.

