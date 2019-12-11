NeuroTracker selected as Bayer G4A digital health partner

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NeuroTracker is excited to announce that they have been chosen as one of the winners in the G4A competition to partner with Bayer in developing unique digital health solutions for cancer patients. NeuroTracker was selected among 750 emerging tech companies in the digital health space.

"Our company's "G4A Digital Health Partnerships" program paves the road for longer-term collaborations through which both parties can bring to market new solutions at the intersection of health and technology," said Dr. Zsuzsanna Varga, who heads the Bayer G4A Digital Health Partnerships program.

The NeuroTracker science team, led by Professor Jocelyn Faubert, inventor, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, will collaborate alongside Bayer experts.

''As a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, we are excited to be forging new ground in the application of neuroscience for cancer treatment. Alongside other partnerships in the health industry, we are working to improve outcomes in oncology and other medical conditions, by combining traditional treatments with breakthroughs in neuroscience,'' said Jean Castonguay, Co-founder and Head of Global Strategic Partnerships for NeuroTracker.

For the past decade, NeuroTracker was developed and commercialized globally as a neurotechnology transfer solution for measuring, monitoring and enhancing cognitive abilities and conditions. It is now established in over 1,000 performance, wellness and medical centres around the globe, including many elite clients in sports and military performance, neurovision centres, clinics, hospitals, schools and research institutes.

About NeuroTracker

Nothing Artificial Inc, NeuroTracker's parent company, is a Montreal-based technology transfer company focused on AI and neuroscience-based solutions for enhancing human performance and wellness. As an industry leader in cognitive neuroscience, NeuroTracker partners with the Faubert Lab at the University of Montreal, and the Faubert Applied Research Center. In 2018, NeuroTracker was accepted into the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more info: www.neurotracker.net

About Bayer G4A

Bayer is combining the Group's digital health initiatives under the name G4A (formerly Grants4Apps). In addition to identifying new technologies, business models and market trends, these initiatives also involve collaborating with start-ups. Since its launch in 2013, Bayer has supported over 150 digital health companies. This has resulted in more than 30 direct collaborations with digital health companies. Bayer now operates G4A in more than 13 countries, developing and promoting collaborative health care projects around the world. For more information please visit: www.G4A.health

SOURCE Nothing Artificial