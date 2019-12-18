NeuroTrauma Sciences Appoints Dr. Todd Verdoorn as Vice President of Research and Development

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Todd Verdoorn, PhD., as Vice President of Research and Development. In this capacity, Dr. Verdoorn will provide leadership and oversight for NTS's development of biopharmaceutical programs focused on stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Dr. Verdoorn has more than 20 years of experience working with both public and private pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new treatments for neurological diseases. Most recently, Dr. Verdoorn held the position of Chief Scientific Officer with DiaMedica, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. His experience includes five years working with Bristol-Myers Squibb's stroke group and serving as Chief Scientific Officer for several private life sciences companies. Dr. Verdoorn earned his PhD in Neurobiology from the University of North Carolina, conducted post-doctoral research with Bert Sakmann, 1993 winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and served as Associate Professor of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is the author of numerous publications and patents.

"We are delighted to appoint Dr. Verdoorn to the role of Vice President of Research and Development and welcome him to NeuroTrauma Sciences," said Carl Long, Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in neuroscience drug development will provide critical guidance as we progress towards clinical trials with our drug candidates."

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing novel therapies to treat the complications of brain injuries due to stroke, traumatic brain injury and concussion, and other neurological conditions. NTS was founded in 2016. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

For further information, please contact:

NeuroTrauma Sciences SMP Communications

John-Claude Saltiel Susan Pietropaolo

Vice President of Corporate Development 201-923-2049

917-796-7749 susan@smpcommunications.com

jc.saltiel@neurotraumasciences.com





SOURCE NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC

Related Links

http://www.neurotraumasciences.com

