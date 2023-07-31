NeuroTrauma Sciences Appoints Kevin Pong, PhD, MBA as Chief Business Officer

Accomplished Business Development and Licensing Executive to Drive NTS's Business Development and Partnering Activities

ATLANTA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company developing neuroprotective therapeutics for treating central nervous system (CNS) injuries, including stroke and traumatic brain injury, today announced the appointment of Kevin Pong, PhD, MBA as Chief Business Officer. In this position, Dr. Pong is responsible for the strategic leadership of the company's global business development, licensing, and alliance management activities.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to our executive leadership team," said Carl Long, Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience in business development and partnering strategy and ability to foster strong business relationships, combined with a background in neuroscience, will be valuable as we progress our lead program NTS-104 in stroke through the clinic and advance our vital work in traumatic brain injury."

Dr. Pong brings to NTS more than 20 years of industry experience with a successful track record of business development and licensing transactions in biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer of Anima Biotech, where he drove multiple transformative transactions and helped evolve the company's partnering strategy. Prior to Anima, he served as vice president of business development, licensing, and alliance management at Summit Therapeutics and led the identification, evaluation, and negotiation of CNS business development opportunities at Sunovion Pharmaceuticals. He spent several years at Endo Pharmaceuticals in business development roles of increasing responsibility and held leadership roles in discovery neuroscience research at Wyeth. Dr. Pong holds a B.S. in Biological Sciences, a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Rutgers University.

"I am excited by the potential I see in NTS and the opportunity to be a part of the team advancing compounds in the critically underserved areas of stroke and traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Pong. "I am delighted to be working in the neuroscience field again and look forward to leveraging my expertise and network."

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company advancing its mission to develop neuroprotective therapies for treating CNS injuries, including ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Acquired brain injuries remain areas of high unmet need with limited therapeutic options to alleviate the cognitive, functional, and neurobehavioral effects for millions of patients worldwide. By leveraging insights into the biology of acquired brain injury, NTS is advancing a pipeline of candidates targeting ischemic stroke and TBI. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

