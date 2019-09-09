Neurotrope Announces Top-line Results From Confirmatory Phase 2 Study of Bryostatin-1 in Moderate to Severe Alzheimer's Disease

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrope, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced that its confirmatory Phase 2 study of Bryostatin-1 in moderate to severe AD did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint, which was change from baseline to Week 13 in the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score.

An average increase in SIB total score of 1.3 points and 2.1 points was observed for the Bryostatin-1 and placebo groups, respectively, at Week 13. There were multiple secondary outcome measures in this trial, including the changes from baseline at Weeks 5, 9 and 15 in the SIB total score. No statistically significant difference was observed in the change from baseline in SIB total score between the Bryostatin-1 and placebo treatment groups.

"We are disappointed in the topline results from the confirmatory Phase 2 study," said Dr. Charles S. Ryan, Neurotrope's Chief Executive Officer. "Having just received the data, we are conducting a full review to determine potential next steps and will provide an update of our plans when appropriate. We sincerely thank the patients, physicians, study coordinators and the entire Neurotrope team for their support of this novel study."

About the Confirmatory Phase 2 Study

The confirmatory Phase 2 multicenter trial was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for cognitive deficits in patients with moderate to severe AD — defined as a Mini Mental State Exam 2 score of 4-15 – who are not currently taking memantine. Patients were randomized 1:1 to be treated with either Bryostatin-1 20μg or placebo, receiving 7 doses over 12 weeks. Patients on memantine, an NMDA receptor antagonist, were excluded unless they had been discontinued from memantine treatment for a 30-day washout period prior to study enrollment. The primary efficacy endpoint was the change in the SIB score between the baseline and week 13. Secondary endpoints included repeated SIB changes from baseline SIB at weeks 5, 9, 13 and 15.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In addition to the Company's Phase 2 trial of Bryostatin-1 in advanced AD, Neurotrope has also conducted preclinical studies of Bryostatin-1 as a potential treatment for rare diseases and brain injury, including Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, Rett syndrome, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neurotrope for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

