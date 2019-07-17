Neurotrope Strategic Advisory Board Members Participating in Key Opinion Leader Call Sponsored by Oppenheimer's Biotechnology Team

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrope Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced that two of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board members will be participating in a key opinion leader (KOL) call being sponsored by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s Biotechnology team.

Neurotrope's Chief Scientific Advisory Board members, Dr. Martin R. Farlow and Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, will be hosting the KOL / Oppenheimer call. Dr. Farlow is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Neurology and co-director of the Alzheimer's Disease Center at Indiana University. Dr. Sabbagh is the director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Details for the call are as follows:

When: Friday July 19, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time: Friday –July 19, 2019

Dial in Numbers:

US/Canada (800) 344-0695, passcode 2687039

International (706) 679-5238, passcode 2687039

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope is at the forefront of developing a new approach to combating AD and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's world-class science offers the potential to realize a paradigm shift to overcome one of today's most challenging clinical problems — finding a way to slow or even prevent the progression of AD.

In addition to the Company's Phase 2 trial of Bryostatin-1 in advanced AD, Neurotrope has also conducted preclinical studies of Bryostatin-1 as a potential treatment for rare diseases and brain injury, including Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, Rett syndrome, and traumatic brain injury. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neurotrope for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Please visit www.neurotrope.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 study and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

Public Relations

Susan Roberts

sr@roberts-communications.com

202-779-0929

Investors and Media

Sam Martin and Ryan Baker

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

