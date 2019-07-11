Neurotrope to Present at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference; Neurotrope President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Daniel L. Alkon, to Receive Cure Coin Award; Design of Confirmatory Phase 2 Trial to be Presented

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrope, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRP), a clinical- stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease ("AD") is announcing that Dr. Daniel L. Alkon, the Company's President and CSO, will be honored among the recipients of the Cure Coin Award, at the InvestAcure Cure Coin Awards Reception on July 15, 2019 during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles.

"We are proud to honor Dr. Alkon for his work in the development of Bryostatin, a natural compound showing promise in restoring synaptic networks in the brain, preventing neuronal death, clearing Tau and Amyloid buildup, and reversing Alzheimer's memory loss even for patients with late-stage disease," said Max Tokarsky, Founder & CEO of InvestAcure, PBC.

The award reception will bring together key stakeholders in the battle against AD, Dementia and CTE to honor industry scientists working to develop groundbreaking discoveries into effective treatments. NFL 'super-agent' Leigh Steinberg and former Vice Chairman of the NASDAQ David Weild IV are scheduled to host and keynote the event. The event program will also feature a presentation by InvestAcure, PBC Founder and CEO, Max Tokarsky, on their plans to drive $1 billion in annual investment for AD R&D until a cure is found.

The reception will be held at 7:00 p.m. at The Association on 110 E 6th Street in Downtown Los Angeles. InvestAcure welcomes members of the press to request attendance at the event. The event is expected to be at capacity, so please register as soon as possible. For additional details and registration, please visit the event page .

Neurotrope's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Charles S. Ryan, will present the design of its confirmatory Phase 2 double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial of bryostatin-1 in the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia. The study design will be presented as a poster and Dr. Ryan will deliver an oral presentation. "We are delighted that the work of Dr. Alkon will be recognized, and look forward to the opportunity to present details of our confirmatory trial that will inform the development of a pivotal trial protocol for Bryostatin-1 in moderate-to-severe AD patients," said Dr. Ryan.

The poster presentation information is below.

Title: Replication Trial to Confirm Reversal of Cognitive Decline with Bryostatin for Advanced Alzheimer's Patients in the Absence of Memantine

(Poster presentation Abstract #35676)

Developing Topics Session: P4-661

Poster Presentations, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 9:30 AM - 4:15 PM Pacific time.

Oral Presentation by Dr. Charles Ryan scheduled for 1:00 PM Pacific time at the Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall GH.



About InvestAcure, PBC

InvestAcure, PBC is a finance company building an investment platform to enable individuals who share a 'Common Need' to see progress in developing a cure for Alzheimer's to automatically round up purchases and invest the change in a portfolio of companies working on effective treatments. The company's 3-year plan is to reach 1.7+ million users, investing $1 billion per annum to develop scientific innovations from basic research into lifesaving therapeutics.

Please visit www.investacure.com for further information.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope is at the forefront of developing a new approach to combating AD and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's world-class science offers the potential to realize a paradigm shift to overcome one of today's most challenging clinical problems — finding a way to slow or even prevent the progression of AD.

In addition to the Company's Phase 2 trial of Bryostatin-1 in advanced AD, Neurotrope has also conducted preclinical studies of Bryostatin-1 as a potential treatment for rare diseases and brain injury, including Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, Rett syndrome, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neurotrope for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Please visit www.neurotrope.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 study and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

