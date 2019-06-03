Neurotrope's President and Chief Scientific Officer to Present at the Alzheimer's Solutions Conference at The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, PA on June 3rd, 2019

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotrope, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced that Dr. Daniel L. Alkon, the Company's President and CSO, will speak in Session II. From News Headlines to Patients: Clinical Trial Ready Drugs (Part I).

Dr. Alkon's presentation - Bryostatin: A Natural Compound from the Depths of the Ocean to Help Restore Neural Pathways and Reverse Alzheimer's Memory Loss, will take place at the University of the Sciences at 600 S. 43rd St., Philadelphia, PA on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, from 11:30am to 11:45am eastern time (Link- www.investacure.com).

Dr. Alkon stated: "Neurotrope therapeutics and clinical trials are focusing on the causes and the consequences of AD neurodegeneration. In a recently completed Phase 2 trial to treat advanced AD patients, Bryostatin, Neurotrope's lead therapeutic, produced signals of positive improvement in cognitive function for patients in the 20 µg Bryostatin-1 dose group that were sustained - even 30 days after final treatment dosing for some patients. The Severe Impairment Battery (SIB), an accepted measure of cognition in advanced dementia patients, was improved over placebo and baseline values for patients in the 20 µg Bryostatin-1 dose group not on memantine. Extensive pre-clinical studies suggest that Bryostatin could potentially produce these benefits through multiple efficacies: synaptogenesis, prevention of neuronal death, anti-inflammation, anti- amyloid, and anti-neurofibrillary tangles.

The dual efficacies of synaptogenesis via (synaptic growth factors) and anti-apoptosis (prevention of neuronal death) that address the degenerative AD consequences of lost brain networks may be unique to the Bryostatin-activated PKC epsilon pathway - that also addresses important contributing causes of AD. Neurotrope expects to release results of a confirmatory Phase 2 clinical trial using Bryostatin during the second half of 2019."

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope is at the forefront of developing a new approach to combating AD and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's world-class science offers the potential to realize a paradigm shift to overcome one of today's most challenging clinical problems — finding a way to slow or even prevent the progression of AD.

In addition to the Company's Phase 2 trial of Bryostatin-1 in advanced AD, Neurotrope has also conducted preclinical studies of Bryostatin-1 as a potential treatment for rare diseases and brain injury, including Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, Rett syndrome, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neurotrope for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Please visit www.neurotrope.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 study and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

Public Relations

Susan Roberts

sr@roberts-communications.com

202-779-0929

Investors and Media

Tom Caden

Vice President

CORE IR

516-222-2560

tomc@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

SOURCE Neurotrope, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.neurotrope.com

