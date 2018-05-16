NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc. closes Series B financing of $6.3MM

NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to improving treatment of neurovascular conditions, with a focus on ischemic stroke. The company currently has CE mark on the Versi Mechanical Thrombectomy System, which is used for clot removal from the blood vessels of the brain during an acute ischemic stroke. The device is not yet cleared by the FDA for use in the USA.

"Helping patients is our passion," commented Jim Ma, CEO and co-founder. "We have been seeing good early clinical results, and we plan to expand on this clinical work with the current financing."

"NeuroVasc's technologies may significantly improve treatment outcome of stroke patients and the quality of patients' lives. We are very excited to be part of this effort," commented William Dai, founding partner at ShangBay Capital.

About NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc.

NeuroVasc, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company founded in 2015 focused on developing innovative, state-of-the-art devices for the treatment of neurovascular conditions, such as strokes. For more information visit www.neurovasctechnologies.com

