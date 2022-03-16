Neurovascular Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 955.15 Mn| The Availability of Favorable Reimbursement Coverage to boost market growth| Technavio

Key Market Driver

The availability of attractive reimbursement coverage is one of the important factors driving the global neurovascular devices market expansion. In the United States, for example, government agencies such as Medicare and Medicaid pay for healthcare through a diagnostic-related group (DRG) and ambulatory payment classification (APC) reimbursements. The majority of government and private-sector policies cover roughly 75% of the cost of devices and treatment. Private insurers, in addition to government insurers, will approve reimbursements for embolic protection devices. As a result, the market expansion will be fueled by advantageous reimbursement policies over the projection period.

Key Market Challenge

The availability of alternatives such as traditional endovascular surgical procedures, surgical clipping, stents, and flow diverters is one of the significant barriers to the global neurovascular devices market's growth. Endovascular prostheses called flow diverters are implanted in the aorta blood vessel to divert blood flow away from aneurysms. Even despite gradual thrombosis over time, these devices are successful in treating wide neck and gigantic aneurysms. As a result, the availability of a variety of neurovascular device alternatives may limit market growth over the projection period.

Company Profiles

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acandis GmbH

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

BALT Group

Cerus Endovascular Inc.

Evasc Medical Systems Corp.

Imperative Care

Integer Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

The market is driven by the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage, outsourcing neurovascular devices research to CROs, and increasing the incidence of aneurysms. In addition, the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The neurovascular devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

Technavio's neurovascular devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

Embolization devices



Revascularization devices



Embolic protection devices

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Neurovascular Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage Details
Page number 120
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026 $ 955.15 million
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 4.29
Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution North America at 37%
Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled Acandis GmbH, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., BALT Group, Cerus Endovascular Inc., Evasc Medical Systems Corp., Imperative Care, Integer Holdings Corp., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., Perflow Medical Ltd., phenox GmbH, Rapid Medical, SENSOME, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp.
Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Embolization devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Revascularization devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Embolic protection devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BALT Group

10.4 Integer Holdings Corp.

10.5 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

10.6 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.7 Kaneka Corp.

10.8 Medtronic Plc

10.9 MicroPort Scientific Corp.

10.10 Penumbra Inc.

10.11 Stryker Corp.

10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

