Neurovascular Devices Market to Reach USD 3,712 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Neurovascular Devices Market is Segmented by Product (Embolization Devices, Revascularization Devices, Embolic Protection Devices, and Accessory Devices), Disease Pathology (Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Ischemic Stroke, Stenosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The neurovascular devices market accounted for USD 2,935 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,712 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factor driving Neurovascular Devices Market:

The increase in the geriatric population is the primary driver of the Neurovascular Devices market growth. Other factors that contribute to Neurovascular Devices market growth include an increase in the prevalence of neurovascular diseases and an increase in the adoption of neurovascular devices around the world.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NEUROVASCULAR DEVICE MARKET

Increased geriatric population and incidence of neurological disorders such as brain/cerebral aneurysms, strokes, and epilepsy, among others, are expected to drive market growth in several countries.

Increasing incidents of Ischaemic stroke are expected to drive the growth of the Neurovascular Devices Market. Due to rising incidence, high morbidity and mortality, and long-term psychological, physical, and social consequences, ischemic stroke in children and adolescents are becoming a growing problem in both developing and developed countries. The revascularization device is a self-expanding, retrievable stent-like neurovascular device that is used to restore blood flow in patients who have had an ischemic stroke as a result of large intracranial vessel occlusion. The revascularization device is a simple and quick procedure.

Intracoronary catheters with a central aspiration lumen through which the thrombus can be extracted are simple thrombectomy devices. These rapid-exchange devices are inserted into the IRA via an intracoronary guidewire. After an acute ischaemic stroke, they are used to remove blood clots from a main cerebral artery and restore blood flow. Thus the increasing use of Thrombectomy Devices in treating ischaemic stroke and other neovascular devices are expected to drive the Neurovascular Devices Market

An increase in the number of aneurysms is expected to propel the Neurovascular Devices Market forward. An avascular embolization device is an intravascular implant used to stop bleeding from aneurysms, tumors (such as nephroma, hepatoma, and uterine fibroids), and arteriovenous malformations.

NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, The revascularization devices segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is attributed to the increase in the number of Ischaemic stroke diseases.

During the forecast period, the ischemic stroke segment is expected to grow rapidly. A blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain, causing an ischemic stroke. A blood clot is commonly formed in arteries that have been damaged by plaque buildup (atherosclerosis). It can affect the neck's carotid artery as well as other arteries. The most common type of stroke is this one.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region would have the highest CAGR of 7.1 percent.

Key Players:

Stryker Corporation,

Penumbra, Inc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Medtronic Plc,

Terumo Corporation,

Merit Medical Systems, Inc..,

Integer Holdings Corporation,

Microport Scientific Corporation

