Neurovations Offers Napa Residents Access to Non-Medication Breakthrough for Depression

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurovations now offers transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) — making it the first mental health provider of TMS Therapy in Napa Valley where mental health services are in high demand.

TMS is used to activate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression. The addition of this transformational treatment will provide people with access to a proven, non-drug method of treating Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients when antidepressant medications aren't successful.

TMS at Neurovations Explained in 4 Minutes Eric J. Grigsby, MD, MBA

"Approximately 6.2 million people in the U.S. being treated for depression do not benefit from antidepressant medication," stated CEO Dr Eric Grigsby. "We are proud to offer those who suffer from depression an alternative that is non-invasive, proven and does not require medication," he continued.

Neurovations was founded in Napa in 1992 by Dr. Eric Grigsby and is a national leader in clinical research, treatment for chronic pain, molecular diagnostics testing and education programs focused on pain and neuroscience.

What is TMS and how does it work?

TMS is a non-invasive treatment that is conducted right in the office. It uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression. It is not electroconvulsive therapy. TMS requires no anesthesia; patients simply recline in the treatment chair while a small magnetic coil placed on the head targets depression at the source - the precise location in the brain that controls mood. The treatment is widely covered by insurance, has been FDA-cleared since 2008, and has helped thousands of depression patients across the country transform their lives.

Unlike electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), TMS is non-invasive and allows patients to resume daily activities immediately following treatment sessions. It is also free from systemic side effects often associated with antidepressant medications. The most common side effect is temporary mild to moderate discomfort at or near the treatment site.

"The last few years have intensified depression for so many and treatment has become harder and harder to come by. Our unwavering mission at Neurovations is to inspire hope and to contribute to the health and well-being of our patients and communities. We believe TMS can provide that hope," said Dr. Grigsby.

