Neurovations Receives 2022 Best of Napa Award for Outstanding COVID Testing Services

Local Healthcare Entrepreneur Eric Grigsby, MD, MBA, is recognized for his efforts to keep Napa Community safe

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NapaCovid has been selected for the 2022 Best of Napa Award in the Medical Clinic category.

Dr. Eric Grigsby, founder and CEO of Neurovations and Napa-based N3 Laboratories, supplied infrastructure for testing sites including a website, online and multilingual scheduling tools, and administration aid. He rapidly converted N3 Laboratories, a toxicology and genetic biomarker lab, to help handle and process COVID-19 tests.

Neurovations CEO Dr. Eric Grigsby with COO Darla Harrison and N3 Laboratory Director Vandrene Parris-Lawrence

"We knew time was crucial for Napa County. We were desperately in need of tests to keep our community safe. This included a population that was often underserved or uninsured," said Dr. Grigsby.

Each year, the Napa Award Program identifies companies that achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the Napa community. These exceptional companies help make the Napa area a great place to live, work, and visit.

Many key partners played a role in the success of NapaCovid. Lydia Mondavi, CORE, Napa County Department of Public Health, and the Napa Valley Vintners all helped to get testing sites up and running at schools and even in the Vineyards.

"We went from testing 20 people to 2000 overnight. I am more than grateful for our partners, staff, and even family. Everyone pitched in. Many of our staff were working multiple shifts just to get results for patients," said Vandrene Parris-Lawrence, Director of Laboratory Services for N3 Laboratories.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Napa Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Napa Award Program and data provided by third parties.

N3 Laboratories has continued to expand during the pandemic, offering monoclonal therapy, vaccines, and more.

"We hope to offer upcoming research projects that focus on long-term COVID symptoms in addition to our Alzheimer's, and knee and back studies at Neurovations Research," said Dr. Grigsby.

"It is always my goal to get new treatments to the patient as soon as it is safely possible," he continued.

Neurovations, a patient care and innovation company, was founded in 1992 by CEO Dr. Eric Grigsby. Today, Neurovations is a national leader in medical device and pharmaceutical innovation, clinical research, and a world-class education program focusing in pain and neuroscience. Dr. Grigsby is deeply connected to the healthcare community through our non-profit HealthRoots Foundation.

Our unwavering mission is to inspire hope and to contribute to the health and well-being of our patients and communities through integrated clinical practice, research, and education.

