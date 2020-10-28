Neuroverse® Develops Games for Neural Performance Assessment and Practice Integrated in its Wearable BrainStation® Technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroverse®, Inc. is developing video games designed to assess fundamental aspects of brain and mental performance, such as attention, working memory, and cognitive control. Integrated in its revolutionary, wearable BrainStation® technology, this is accomplished by evaluating responses in associated well-known brain markers, such as event-related brain potentials (ERPs) and brain frequency modulations. https://www.neuroverseinc.com/

Neuroverse® is proud to have completed a successful study of one of our first games designed to enable users to track and practice visual attention, while evaluating their neural performance via modulations of well-established brain markers.

Attention, defined as the ability to attend to relevant information in the world while filtering irrelevant information, is one of the primary mental processes utilized throughout daily life. Moreover, attentional deficits are prevalent in a variety of mental pathologies, and can have particularly devastating consequences for one's quality of life.

At present, the continuously increasing work demands associated, in large part, to the chronic stress driven by a 24h per day accessibility expectation has severely impacted attention. Thus, unsurprisingly, attention performance is one of several aspects of mental processing significantly impaired with burnout syndrome.

"Neuroverse's development of this technology to enable reliable and easy-to-use neural assessment that can be rapidly performed by non-experts and outside specialized environments, provides exciting new avenues for much needed large-scale translational applications ranging from clinical to preventive health, education and entertainment" said Ricardo Gil-da-Costa, Founder and C.E.O. of Neuroverse®. "Ongoing and future studies are investigating the use of our system in other aspects of neurocognitive assessment, including additional video games to assess brain performance. Neuroverse's ultimate goal is to improve and democratize mental health."

Neuroverse®, Inc. is an integrative neurotechnology company. Its BrainStation® technology is a wearable brain interface that brings the missing piece for true mind/body balance solutions by integrating neurocognitive assessment, cognitive and mindfulness training, and sleep performance in a single, reliable and easy-to-use holistic system. Our solutions, with scientifically developed analytics enabling reliable assessment and performance metrics, predictive models and training programs, are combined across domains to create a growing ecosystem of mobile apps and VR solutions for use in everyday life that will change the landscape of well-being and digital health wearables.

