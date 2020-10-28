Neuroverse® Partners with Disney+, National Geographic and Jeff Goldblum to Promote Mental Health

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuroverse®, Inc. is proud to partner with National Geographic and Jeff Goldblum to promote positive mental health as part of the worldwide release of the Disney+, Emmy Award nominated series, "The World According to Jeff Goldblum". https://www.neuroverseinc.com/

In the Season 1 "Pools" episode of the series, Jeff Goldblum and Neuroverse®, Inc. founder and C.E.O. Ricardo Gil-da-Costa, got together with Michael Ruskow at Just Float, Pasadena (https://www.justfloat.com/) to discuss the growing concern of anxiety and other mental illnesses in today's society and the potential benefits of Floatation-REST (Reduced Environmental Stimulation Therapy). Floatation therapy, while sometimes compared to more traditional meditation, provides a sensory experience unlike any other. Guests float in warm salt water in an environment without sound or lights to completely shut off from the outside world and fully experience their inner state. Mr. Goldblum experienced exactly that while having his brainwaves recorded with a BrainStation®, and his experience and neural results were discussed afterwards.

The Neuroverse® BrainStation® wearable device and mobile application are currently the only brain interface in the world that can be used to easily and reliably measure brain states in the float therapy environment, and moreover, take advantage of its integration with data from sleep and mental performance in everyday life.

Neuroverse® has had a longstanding collaboration in pioneering research with Dr. Justin Feinstein at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (LIBR) where the BrainStation® has been used in detailed anxiety disorder studies, and the results have been presented by both Dr. Feinstein and Dr. Gil-da-Costa at the yearly floatation conference (https://floatconference.com/). This work was also published and featured in news pieces such as "Float Hopes" from "TIME" magazine (https://time.com/floating/) and the "CBS This Morning" show series "Pay Attention" (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pay-attention-sensory-deprivation-impact-on-brain/).

About Neuroverse®, Inc.

Neuroverse®, Inc. is an integrative neurotechnology company. Its BrainStation® technology is a wearable brain interface that brings the missing piece for true mind/body balance solutions by integrating neurocognitive assessment, cognitive and mindfulness training, and sleep performance in a single, reliable and easy-to-use holistic system. Our solutions, with scientifically developed analytics enabling reliable assessment and performance metrics, predictive models and training programs, are combined across domains to create a growing ecosystem of mobile apps and VR solutions for use in everyday life that will change the landscape of well-being and digital health wearables.

