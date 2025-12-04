NeuroVice Announces PATI Now Available, Launches First FDA-Cleared Device Designed for Seizure Oral Injury Protection and Airway Management at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

From Patient to Pioneer: Device Created by Johns Hopkins Resident Who Lives with Seizures Poised to Change "Do Nothing" Standard of Care

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NeuroVice announced that PATI is now commercially available, marking a breakthrough moment for millions of patients living with focal and grand-mal seizures. The company will debut the commercial launch of PATI at the American Epilepsy Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, December 5-9, 2025. Epilepsy is the fourth leading neurological disease, affecting 65 million people worldwide and 3.4 million people in the US, with roughly 45,000 children diagnosed in the US each year. PATI, a seizure rescue device, is the first and only FDA-cleared medical device, designed for use in both clinical and home settings, to prevent oral injuries and facilitate airway management during seizures. PATI is now available for seizure patients across the United States by prescription through BlinkRx, a prescription fulfillment platform that streamlines access, support, and delivery for patients. It is also available for healthcare institutions, EMS providers, epilepsy centers, and other qualified purchasers through wholesale channels.

For decades, emergency protocols have warned against putting anything in the mouth during seizures—a well-intentioned approach that nevertheless left nearly 1 in 5 epilepsy patients vulnerable to preventable oral and maxillofacial injuries. Without an FDA-cleared solution, people have resorted to dangerous improvised methods. First responders have reported using wallets, dish rags, and other unsuitable items, while "bite sticks" and "oral screws" used by some EMS agencies actually cause more harm by breaking teeth. PATI represents a paradigm shift from the outdated "do nothing" standard to providing safe, effective protection.

"Having PATI now available and in the hands of healthcare providers, caregivers, and patients is the culmination of years of work driven by personal experience," said Dr. Ashlyn Sanders, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of NeuroVice and a pediatric neurology resident at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Sanders lives with Chiari Malformation, a rare chronic neurological condition; following her diagnosis and emergency brain surgery, she experienced seizures, which are now well-controlled. "As someone who has experienced firsthand the fear and vulnerability that comes with having no safe option to protect against oral injury, I created PATI to empower patients and families with the tool they've desperately needed. This device embodies the convergence of clinical expertise and lived patient experience—it emerged from genuine patient need."

PATI features a patented design that differentiates it from any improvised or unapproved alternatives. The device includes tongue cradles that protect against biting injuries, strong bite pads that shield teeth, a lip guard that protects soft tissue, a central opening that maintains airway access and allows for suction catheter and medication administration, and ergonomic handles that enable quick, safe placement even in emergency situations. Despite its sophisticated protection, PATI is simple and intuitive, requiring minimal training for use by healthcare professionals, caregivers, family members, and trained laypersons. The device is indicated for patients 12 years and older across all relevant seizure types. PATI complements existing daily seizure and rescue seizure medications in cases of breakthrough or refractory seizures.

"Named for its purpose, PATI itself stands for Protector Against Tongue Injury and highlights the first four letters of 'patient,' underscoring how the device was developed from a patient-centered focus to improve the patient experience," Dr. Sanders added.

NeuroVice has attracted significant interest from neurologists, epilepsy specialists, EMS providers, and patient advocates ahead of the AES exhibit.

"1 in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their lives. Making PATI commercially available is a pivotal moment in seizure management," said Jordan Schindler, CEO of NeuroVice. "PATI is now available to patients across the full continuum of care—from hospital emergency departments to EMS protocols. The overwhelming response from the medical community confirms that we're filling a critical gap that has existed for generations. We're moving from a reactive 'hope nothing breaks' approach to proactive protection and positioning for future guideline updates from major health organizations."

About NeuroVice

NeuroVice is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing seizure management through patient-centered innovation. Founded by Dr. Ashlyn Sanders, a Johns Hopkins pediatric neurology resident who herself lives with seizures following her Chiari Malformation diagnosis and brain surgery, NeuroVice developed PATI—the first FDA-cleared seizure rescue device designed to protect the oral cavity and assist with airway management during seizures. The entire NeuroVice team has been personally impacted by seizures, fueling their mission to empower patients and change standard of care. With strategic partnerships across major hospital systems and backing from notable investors, including Charles Barkley, NeuroVice is positioned to redefine the standard of care for 65 million people worldwide living with seizure disorders. For more information, visit https://neurovice.org/, or email [email protected] for ordering details.

About BlinkRx

BlinkRx is revolutionizing the pharmacy experience, using cutting-edge technology to dramatically improve patient access for branded medications. Healthcare providers benefit from dedicated access teams and streamlined prior authorization support for their patients. Patients enjoy affordable, transparent pricing, co-pay assistance, free home delivery, and personalized support. Learn more at www.blinkrx.com.

