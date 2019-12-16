NeuroVive announces settlement in dispute with CicloMulsion AG

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP,OTCQX: NEVPF) announced today that it has fully and finally settled the dispute with CicloMulsion AG regarding certain pharmaceutical technology.

In 2004, NeuroVive entered into a License Agreement with CicloMulsion AG under which NeuroVive licensed the rights to use and develop products based on a certain pharmaceutical technology. In March 2013, CicloMulsion AG commenced an arbitration seeking declaratory relief aimed at establishing the company's rights to royalties, which CicloMulsion AG claimed that NeuroVive was obliged to pay under the terms of the License Agreement. CicloMulsion AG also made other claims in relation to NeuroVive's obligations under the License Agreement.

NeuroVive and CicloMulsion AG have now fully and finally settled the dispute. The settlement means that NeuroVive shall not make any payments to CicloMulsion for the claims made in the arbitration. The ownership of the technology shall remain with NeuroVive, who shall thus have exclusive rights thereto, and NeuroVive shall not be liable for any future royalties relating to the technology. The arbitration shall be terminated, and each party shall bear its own costs in the arbitration.

This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11:00 a.m. CET on 16 December 2019.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases and one project, in preparation for clinical trials (NV354), for treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency. NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury (TBI) is ready to enter a clinical phase II efficacy study. The R&D portfolio also consists of early projects for primary mitochondrial disease, and NASH. NeuroVive's ambition is to take drugs for primary mitochondrial diseases through clinical development and all the way to market, with or without partners. For the TBI and NASH projects the goal is to enter strategic partnerships. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

