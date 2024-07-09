NeuroX Selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NeuroX announced they have been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in a new Medicare alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, NeuroX will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

"CMS is excited to partner with NeuroX under the GUIDE Model," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "GUIDE is a new approach to how Medicare will pay for the care of people living with dementia. The GUIDE participants are envisioning new ways to support not only people living with dementia, but also to reduce strain on the people who care for them, so that more Americans can remain in their homes and communities, rather than in institutions."

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.

"We applaud CMS for introducing this comprehensive approach to enhance care for dementia patients and support their caregivers," said Dr. Muhammad "Umar" Farooq, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroX. "Dementia is not merely a disease affecting an individual; it imposes a significant socio-economic burden on the entire family. As a physician-led population health management company, our strategy for developing a dementia care program under the GUIDE Model is multifaceted. We are honored to collaborate with CMS to ensure quality, timely care delivery for those in need."

"GUIDE is the latest innovative CMS value based program focused on improving clinical quality while lowering health care expenditures for Medicare," said NeuroX Chief Operating Officer David Spalding, an industry veteran with extensive experience in Medicare Shared Savings Program ACOs and kidney-based value-based care. "As a GUIDE participant, ATP will deploy our scalable, award winning brain health care management platform to support our proprietary specialist telemedicine network and in conjunction with community-based physician groups focused on senior populations with chronic conditions."

Dr. Waqas Ahmed, founder and CEO of NeuroX, adds, "Being selected as a participant in the CMS GUIDE program marks a significant milestone for NeuroX and underscores our commitment to. revolutionizing brain health care accessibility. Our vision has always been aligned with CMS's goal of enhancing dementia care for patients at home. This opportunity allows us to further amplify our impact and drive positive change in the lives of individuals and families affected by neurological conditions."

NeuroX participation in the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.

GUIDE Participants represent a wide range of health care providers, including large academic medical centers, small group practices, community-based organizations, health systems, hospice agencies, and other practices.

This model delivers on a promise in the Biden Administration's Executive Order on Increasing Access to High-Quality Care and Supporting Caregivers and aligns with the National Plan to Address Alzheimer's Disease. For more information on CMS' GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide.

About NeuroX:

NeuroX (www.neurox.us) is an award winning healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing brain health through innovative technology and comprehensive care solutions. By integrating neurology, mental health, and sleep medicine services under one umbrella, NeuroX delivers value-based care to patients and families dealing with costly and complex brain-related health conditions. NeuroX is a division of American TelePhysicians, founded in 2017 by a team of physicians and IT professionals under the leadership of Waqas Ahmed, MD FACP. American TelePhysicians' vision is to transform the global healthcare industry by incubating customized healthcare ecosystems, and by bringing affordable medical services to all patients, including underserved communities. American TelePhysicians achieves this through various projects, including CURA4U, SmartClinix, and NeuroX. For more information, visit www.americantelephysicians.com.

