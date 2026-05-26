NeuroXT and BIDMC Expand Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Precision Treatment in Alzheimer's Disease

Building on successful research collaboration, the two organizations enter a new phase of their research to accelerate the progress towards clinical impact

BOSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroXT, a leading biotechnology company specializing in AI-driven neuroimaging biomarkers, today announced the successful completion of its initial collaborative research with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and the signing of a new agreement to further expand their research into the precision treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The initial collaboration, announced in August 2024, focused on validating NeuroXT's MRI-based AI technology for precise estimation of Alzheimer's PET biomarkers. Building on this foundation, the new agreement will extend the research on data from patients who have received Alzheimer's therapies at BIDMC for over one year, further advancing the clinical utility of NeuroXT's imaging biomarkers.

Complementing these efforts, NeuroXT also participated in the symposium "New Biomarkers in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Opportunities for Innovation," hosted by BIDMC in October 2025, convening global experts to share ongoing research and discuss emerging biomarker approaches

"Our continued collaboration with BIDMC marks an important step toward translating AI innovation into clinical impact," said Joon-Kyung Seong, CEO of NeuroXT.

The collaboration continues under the leadership of Dr. Daniel Press, Chief of the Cognitive Neurology Unit at BIDMC, alongside Dr. Chun Lim, Medical Director of the Cognitive Neurology Unit at BIDMC, reinforcing the collaboration's combined clinical and scientific expertise.

For more details on NeuroXT's AI-driven innovations and its partnership with BIDMC, visit www.neuroxt.co.kr or contact us directly.

About NeuroXT

NeuroXT is at the forefront of biotechnology, focusing on AI-driven solutions for Alzheimer's disease. Under the leadership of CEO Joon-Kyung Seong, NeuroXT is committed to advancing Alzheimer's treatment through their cutting-edge AI imaging biomarker technology designed to predict individual treatment responses, ensuring the best therapeutic window for each patient.

Contact:

Martin Hyun

NeuroXT

808-354-9669

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuroXT