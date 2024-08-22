NeuroXT and BIDMC Join Forcesto Revolutionize Alzheimer's Treatment with AI

New Partnership Aims to Tailor Alzheimer's Treatments Using Cutting-Edge AI Technology

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move that could transform Alzheimer's treatment, NeuroXT, a leading biotechnology startup, has partnered with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard Medical School. Together, they are set to revolutionize how Alzheimer's is treated by developing AI-driven imaging biomarker solutions that predict treatment success.

With recent FDA approvals of promising Alzheimer's drugs like Eisai's Leqembi and Eli Lilly's Kisunla, there is renewed hope in the fight against this challenging disease. However, these treatments are not without their hurdles—ranging from inconsistent results to potential side effects. NeuroXT aims to overcome these obstacles by harnessing the power of AI to deliver personalized treatment strategies.

NeuroXT's state-of-the-art technology uses MRI data to understand the interaction between beta-amyloid and tau proteins—key players in Alzheimer's disease. This innovative approach has the potential to tailor treatment plans to each patient, dramatically improving outcomes and minimizing side effects.

This research, led by Daniel Press, MD, Chief of the Cognitive Neurology Unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, aims to enhance treatment effectiveness and proactively improve treatment monitoring, including amyloid reduction monitoring and Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA) side effects, a common concern in recent trials.

NeuroXT is at the forefront of biotechnology, focusing on AI-driven solutions for neurological conditions. Under the leadership of CEO Sung Joon-kyung, NeuroXT is committed to advancing Alzheimer's treatment through precision medicine. Their cutting-edge AI imaging biomarker technology is designed to predict individual treatment responses, ensuring the best therapeutic window for each patient.

