Neurvati Neurosciences Announces Appointment of Deborah Dunsire, MD, as Member and Chair of Company Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurvati Neurosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to bringing a new generation of proven-effective therapies to people affected by neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Deborah Dunsire as a new member and the new chair of the company's board of directors.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Dunsire to the Neurvati board of directors. She is a renowned industry veteran with a proven track record of success in leading the development and management of neuroscience companies, most recently as CEO of H. Lundbeck A/S where she led the company through a period of significant growth," said Bruce Leuchter, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Neurvati. "As we plan for several important milestones in both our clinical development programs and our business strategy, her insights and global reach within the neuroscience community will play a central role in helping us continue our progress and achieve new levels of momentum. We very much look forward to working with her."

From 2018 until her retirement in 2023, Dr. Dunsire served as CEO of H. Lundbeck A/S, a global biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on neurological and psychiatric diseases. She previously served as president, CEO and a director of XTuit Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company, and president, CEO and a director of FORUM Pharmaceuticals. She worked for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as a corporate officer and director and she served as president, CEO and a director of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Millennium, Dr. Dunsire held various roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis Pharma AG. She currently serves as a director of Syros Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx. She was named one of the "10 Women CEOs Leading the Charge" by Biospace and "Woman of the Year" by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. She earned her MBBCh from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

"I am delighted to be joining the Neurvati Neurosciences board of directors at such an exciting time for the company with many pivotal business development and clinical milestones pending," said Dr. Dunsire. "The company has the team and resources in place to continue their growth trajectory and achieve rapid progress in multiple efforts to make a meaningful difference for people living with a broad range of neurological and psychiatric diseases and conditions. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to support these important efforts."

About Neurvati Neurosciences

Neurvati Neurosciences is a Blackstone Life Sciences portfolio company established to advance development of high-potential technologies to address a broad range of unmet needs in the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Neurvati's collaborative model supports rapid late-stage development of innovative treatments supported by robust pre-clinical and clinical data across the neuroscience landscape to improve the lives of patients. The Neurvati team is driven by a deep understanding of all phases of drug development and the regulatory and commercialization processes associated with therapies to treat brain and nervous system diseases. For more information, please visit neurvati.com.

