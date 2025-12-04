Neusoft and MapmyIndia Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Jointly Provide Localized Navigation Products and Intelligent Mobility Solutions

SHENYANG, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation and Mappls MapmyIndia have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), announcing that both parties will leverage their respective core strengths in software technologies and data resources to carry out deep cooperation. Through joint technological development, ecosystem collaboration, and complementary resource integration, the two companies will provide navigation products and intelligent mobility solutions tailored to localized needs in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and India. To date, Neusoft has built a robust partnership ecosystem with premier map providers covering every major market worldwide.

As the automotive industry accelerates toward intelligence and connectivity, global auto brands are rapidly expanding into international markets. Southeast Asia and India, two of the world's most promising automotive growth regions, are attracting accelerated deployment from automakers. However, these regions are often characterized by complex road conditions, unique traffic rules, extensive addressing systems, and dense village road networks. Automakers entering these markets frequently face key challenges such as insufficient navigation accuracy, fragmented ecosystem integration, and high localization adaptation costs, which significantly limit their ability to deliver a complete and seamless intelligent user experience.

As the largest local mapping company in India, MapmyIndia holds more than 90% market share in in-vehicle navigation. Under this collaboration, Neusoft will adopt its latest OneCoreGo® Global Intelligent Mobility Solution 6.0 Plus as the core technology carrier, deeply integrating MapmyIndia's map data, real-time traffic information, and multi-dimensional value-added services, further strengthening a full capability loop of "navigation + payment + interaction + connectivity + operations".

Through API integration and technological convergence, combined with Neusoft's innovation in navigation ecosystems and in-vehicle interaction capabilities, the two parties will jointly develop navigation products and mobility solutions highly adapted to Southeast Asia, India, and similar regional markets. These solutions will not only deliver precise route planning and real-time traffic guidance, but also better address local user needs and pain points, continuously enhancing product experience and scenario-based services, and helping automotive partners rapidly launch intelligent vehicle models with stronger competitiveness in local markets.

This partnership with MapmyIndia enables Neusoft to combine the global end-to-end strengths of the OneCoreGo® Global Intelligent Mobility Solution 6.0 Plus with localized ecosystem resources, paving the "last mile" for automakers entering the Southeast Asian and Indian markets and delivering comprehensive intelligent mobility experiences. Meanwhile, the cooperation marks another milestone in Neusoft's continued expansion of its global business presence, and deepening of local ecosystem integration.

Neusoft has now established partnerships with leading map providers across all key global regions, forming truly leading capabilities in global intelligent in-vehicle mobility solutions.

Looking ahead, Neusoft will continue building a broader and more deeply integrated ecosystem, empowering automotive partners to overcome localization barriers in global markets, reshaping regional navigation experiences and competitive dynamics, and jointly creating a new blueprint for intelligent mobility worldwide with a more mature solution.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation